Job Vacancy: Senior Administrative Assistant

The recruitment process to expand the team is open as the EHF is looking to strengthen its Strategic Business department by appointing a Senior Administrative Assistant to support the Secretary General.

The role

The Senior Administrative Assistant is a newly created role within the Strategic Business department. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting the sport-political branch of the organisation.

With a background in office administration and management, the Senior Administrative Assistant will also aid in the development of the sport by working directly with the Secretary General in three key areas - Nations Committee Women, the Women’s Handball Board, and the Sustainability Board. Assisting the Secretary General, the successful candidate will also undertake routine administrative tasks as outlined below to allow the Secretary General to manage the business and its assets and various initiatives that ensure organisational performance.

As part of the Strategic Business unit, the role will involve working across the different internal EHF departments as well as external organisations, stakeholder groups, and other business partners.

EHF Strategic Business

The department of Strategic Business not only oversees the management and performance of the parent company (EHF), but also its daughter companies, EHF Marketing GmbH (EHFM) and EHF Services & Infrastructure GmbH (EHF SI).

By executing decisions in accordance with the decrees of the EHF Congress and Executive Committee, European, national, and local laws governing sport and business, the department of Strategic Business led by the EHF President (CEO) and Secretary General (COO) steers the direction of the organisation to secure the development and the future of the sport.

Key duties and responsibilities

Personal Assistant to the Secretary General

Proactive management and organisation of appointments and daily agendas

Supporting the management in administrative and organisational matters

Preparation and follow-up of internal and external appointments, etc. (briefings, presentations)

Organisation and coordination of meetings and events

Participation in discussions and meetings at home and abroad

Verbal and written correspondence with internal and external stakeholders in German and English (Women's Handball Board, Sustainability Board, and others)

Drafting texts and minutes

Administrative activities, e.g. travel management, administration of email traffic

Profile

Organisational and coordination skills, and the ability to identify and set priorities

Excellent knowledge of German and English

Excellent knowledge of MS Office

Independent and conscientious way of working

Resilience, flexibility & creativity

High level of discretion and loyalty

Interest in complex interrelationships

Strong communication skills

Experience

3-5 years working in a similar position preferably in an international sport environment

Education reflecting a comprehensive knowledge of business administration/management

Experience of working with external agencies incl. providing briefings and project management

Knowledge of handball and/or experience of working in an international sports environment

Application

Are you a proactive individual interested in an exciting international career? The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and covering letter in English. to: application@eurohandball.com

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks as required. The starting (negotiable) gross salary is EUR 45.000 per annum.