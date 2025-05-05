New heights for Jarun Cup as the ebt season takes off

Future beach handball referees in the spotlight
Apart from attracting more teams and fans this year, Jarun Cup 2025 also stood out by taking part in a newly implemented initiative to empower the next generation of beach handball referees – the EHF Beach Handball Candidate Referee Programme. This programme aims to develop future international referees through training and mentorship, helping them gain practical experience at top ebt tournaments.
The first course of the programme took place between 1 and 5 May, as part of the event in Croatia, with four participating referee pairs, from Croatia, Hungary, Poland and Serbia.
This year, the EHF Beach Handball Candidate Referee Programme consists of three stages with different referee pairs at each event, combining 10 pairs in total. Three more pairs will be present at the Diego Carrasco International Cup between 19 and 23 June for the second part of the initiative, while the programme will conclude at Thessaloniki ebt (17–21 July), where three pairs will also take part.
The activities planned during the courses include workshops, learning sessions, physical and theoretical exams and onsite officiating.
ebt season to fully take off in the summer
The ebt season will continue in Germany and Bulgaria on 30 May and 1 June with two events — the Karacho Beach Cup Münster 2025 and Beach Mania Primorsko. An overview of the past and upcoming beach handball competitions is available here.