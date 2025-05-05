New heights for Jarun Cup as the ebt season takes off

Each year, the Jarun Cup has grown in popularity and size, reaching new milestones last week with the 17th edition of the competition. More than 80 teams and 750 players participated across nine events on the shores of Lake Jarun in one of Europe's biggest beach handball tournaments, announcing the beginning of a thrilling beach handball summer.

GRD Leca – Spar and Multichem Szentendrei NKE celebrate trophies

The excitement culminated on Sunday, when the 2025 titleholders were crowned on sand in the men’s and women’s senior competitions. After suffering a loss in the preliminary group stage against HEI Beachhandball, Portuguese side and 2024 champions GRD Leca – Spar took their revenge in the final, with a clear win against the Danish team (19:12, 22:20).

With 24 teams registered for the men’s senior competition, it was no easy job for GRD Leca – Spar to prove that they still belong among the best, as Vasco Nogueira highlights in a post-game interview. “It took a lot of effort to win this tournament,” said GRD’s player, adding: “There were a lot of great teams and the competition has never been stronger. I think it was the attitude and partnership that led us to gold. We all played great, but the best today was Manu Rado, who led the team.”

The podium was completed by Goteborg BHC from Sweden, who defeated BHC Harena in front of their Croatian fans to take the bronze medal.