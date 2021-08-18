EHF Draw
World Championship

Journey to 2023 World Championship begins for 16 nations

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation18 August 2021, 12:00

The long and winding road to the 2023 Men's World Championship in Sweden and Poland begins on Thursday 19 August with a draw for Qualification Europe Phase 1 at 11:00 CEST.

16 teams, who did not qualify for EHF EURO 2022, enter the competition at this stage. Phase 1 will be played in four groups of four teams.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for 2023 Men’s World Championship Qualification Europe Phase 2 part 1.

Draw procedure

The 16 teams have been divided into the following four pots, based on the Men’s National Team Ranking.

POT 1: Romania, Latvia, Belgium, Finland
POT 2: Italy, Turkey, Israel, Estonia
POT 3: Luxembourg, Greece, Cyprus, Georgia
POT 4: Kosovo, Faroe Islands, Great Britain, Moldova

After the division of teams into four groups, there will be another draw to decide the organising rights for the four groups.

20201219 Draw Anzemalovrh.Kolektiff
Previous Article Six in the mix for two Women's U20 World Championship spots
20210720 Generic Draw Pic
Next Article Pots revealed for draw of EHF EURO 2024 relegation round

Latest news

More News