Pots revealed for draw of EHF EURO 2024 relegation round

Eight national teams have set their eyes on competing in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers – but only four of them will get the opportunity to do so.

On Thursday (19 August), each of those eight teams will learn their opponent for the relegation round as the draw will be conducted at the EHF Office in Vienna at 11:00 CEST.

The relegation round consists of four play-off matches with a home and an away leg. The four pairings will be drawn from the following two pots:

Pot 1:

Luxembourg (directly qualified to relegation round), Georgia, Cyprus, Bulgaria (three highest-ranked European teams at IHF/EHF Trophy 2021)

Pot 2:

Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Latvia (lowest fourth-ranked teams at EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers)

Each team of pot 1 will be drawn against a team of pot 2; the team drawn first will have home right in the first leg.

The relegation round will be played in the national team week either in November 2021 or January 2022.

The four winners advance to the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, which will be played between October 2022 and April 2023. The finals tournament takes place in Germany on 11-28 January 2024.