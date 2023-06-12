Kamil Syprzak: “No friends for 60 minutes”

The journey to the LANXESS Arena has been every handball player’s favourite trip of the season since 2010. For Syprzak, going is a little bit of a relief, having missed a few months of competition due to a fibula injury.

Not only was he ruled out for several Machineseeker EHF Champions League games, he also had to sit out Poland’s home IHF World Championship in January.

“That was tough, to be honest, as I had been looking forward to it so much. But I guess it is all in the past now,” he says.

Could these few months without games be an advantage for him, physically and mentally, as the end of the season gets closer? After all, in a schedule that involves playing every three days, being out for a month or two could be seen as some kind of rest.

“Not at all,” Syprzak answers. “I was spending seven hours a day with the physios, just trying to get on track as quickly as possible. I feel fine now, no pain or anything, and that is the most important thing.”