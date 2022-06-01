Kapitanovic fulfilling promise to herself in Budapest

Kapitanovic missed most of the 2020/21 season after tearing an ACL in October 2020. The knee injury kept her away from the courts for nine months.

“This 2021/22 season is kind of a revenge for me. The club did not win any trophy last year, so I want to win everything I can this time,” says the 27-year-old Croatian international, who joins CSM Bucuresti next season.

“It was a hard time for me, mentally. Seeing your teammates lose games and not being able to be there, is an awful feeling. So, now I want to win everything. I want to leave Metz as a champion.”

Part one of her desired trophy trilogy has been successfully completed: Metz defeated Brest Bretagne Handball last weekend in the two-leg play-off for the French league title: 49:48 on aggregate.

Part three follows on 11 June, when Metz take on ESBF Besançon in the French cup final.

That leaves part two for this weekend: the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 in Budapest.

Metz start their title chase in the semi-final against titleholders Vipers Kristiansand on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 18:00 CEST).