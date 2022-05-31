Officials and coaches complete beach handball courses

The Camelot tournament is one of the main highlights of the ebt season, with 21 female teams and 20 male teams competing and 524 ebt points at stake – the highest amount of points so far at an ebt tournament.

After four intense days of competition, the titles on Sunday went to GRD Leça - Spar from Portugal in the men’s event and Team Blue Bee from Denmark in the women’s competition.

For 10 refereeing pairs and eight delegates, their tournament had started two days earlier with an EHF Beach Handball Education Course for officials. The lectures ran from Tuesday through Sunday, while the referees and delegates also officiated when the tournament throw off on Thursday.

EHF Experts Marco Trespidi and Jiri Opava were the lecturers, and all participants successfully completed the exam. They are now listed as new EHF Beach Handball Officials.

A total of 23 coaches took part in a separate course from Thursday through Sunday. EHF Expert Gorm Andersen, the coach of the Danish men’s national beach handball team, was the lecturer and the participants had the opportunity to alternate lectures in class with match analysis during the tournament.