Kelly Dulfer: “Dortmund can play without pressure”

eurohandball.com: Last season, Dortmund were leading the Bundesliga with eight matches to go when the season was cancelled because of the pandemic. Is it still frustrating six months later that Dortmund were not awarded the title - which would have been the club’s first?

Kelly Dulfer: Yes, it is really a shame that we did not get the chance to reward ourselves with the championship. We trained so hard for it and it all went so well. We also had a chance to win the German cup. So, it is frustrating that it all ended this way but maybe it is also motivation to win as much as possible this season.

eurohandball.com: But what a season it was for you personally, as you were named MVP of the Bundesliga in your first year with Dortmund.

Kelly Dulfer: The team was pretty new, with seven new arrivals and a new coach. I already knew a lot of the Dutch players here, so it did not take a lot of time for me to settle. Compared to Copenhagen, Dortmund have less experienced players, so I felt that I needed to take a lot of responsibility. I did that and in the Bundesliga it worked out very well and I played a lot of good matches.

eurohandball.com: Only a few days now until the club’s EHF Champions League debut. What can Europe expect from Dortmund?

Kelly Dulfer: We have a pretty young team, very inexperienced in the Champions League. Only Clara Monti Danielsson (Swedish line player joining Dortmund this season from Team Esbjerg) and I have played in the Champions League before. We are really looking forward to it and we will play freely. We will not be the favourites against any of our opponents when you look at the various squads so I hope we can just enjoy it and cause an upset here and there.

If we play without pressure, we can make life difficult for a lot of teams. Of course, we play to win but we are also aware that we are playing against some really big clubs in Europe.

eurohandball.com: Do you think reaching the play-offs sounds like a realistic goal?

Kelly Dulfer: With eight teams in the group we all play 14 matches so the big clubs will also win and lose against each other. In the end it could become quite tense to get among the best six teams but for sure that is our goal. That is what we aim for but there are only strong teams playing so you cannot just expect us to be among the top six.