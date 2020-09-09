Trondheim to host all EHF EURO ties in Norway

All matches scheduled to take place at Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Norway will take place in Trondheim following a decision taken by the Federal Board of the Norwegian Handball Association (NHF).

Preliminary round matches had been originally scheduled to take place in Trondheim, with main round ties scheduled to be played in Stavanger. The final weekend was originally set to take place in the capital, Oslo.

However, as a result of Covid-19, and with the need to minimise infection risk, expenses and travel for competing teams and officials, the NHF agreed that all matches played in Norway during the tournament – including the final weekend – will be played the Trondheim Spektrum arena.

It is planned, but at this stage not confirmed, that a maximum of 200 spectators will be able to attend each match. As a result of the decision, the NHF is now embarking on an intensive planning period to host the championship in Trondheim.

Fans that have already purchased tickets are advised that these are no longer valid for the tournament. All tickets which have been bought will be refunded, minus the ticketing fee. Fans will receive further information regarding the refund process in due course.