Kiel easily win first MOTW of the season

Group B:

MOTW: THW Kiel (GER) vs. Elverum Handball (NOR) 36:26 (17:13)

like in their goalfest in the previous season (41:36 in favour of Kiel), both sides mostly focused on the attack in the first half rather than on the defence, but scored ten goals fewer compared to last season, when the halftime score was 20:20

after a 7:9 deficit, Kiel improved at both ends of the court, especially the left-handed stars Niklas Ekberg and Harald Reinkind, who combined for seven goals by the break, were on fire

it only took Kiel only eight minutes in the second half to decide the unequal encounter, when new arrival Karl Wallinius scored for the eight-goal lead at 23:15

Niklas Landin won the goalkeeper duel clearly with ten saves more, strengthening Kiel’s defence

like Harald Reinkind on THW side, Elverum’s new arrival Uros Borgas scored six goals, while former Elverum player Erik Johansson netted twice in his first Champions League match for Kiel

Tough season ahead for Elverum

After making it to the Champions League play-offs in the last two seasons, Elverum Handball are in a state of transition, again rejuvenating their team. After losing their top stars Erik Johansson (to Kiel) and Dominik Mathe (to PSG), the Norwegian champions are building up a new attack. Of course, THW Kiel are not on Elverum’s level, but they know that their season will be tough, both in the Machineseeker EHF Champions league and in the Norwegian league, where uprising stars from Kolstad will try everything to secure a spot in the Champions League, when Sander Sagosen arrives. But as new arrival Uros Borgas had proven already at Kiel, he will help his new team.