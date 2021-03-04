Kiel record comfortable win against Zagreb

Although THW Kiel’s third-place finish in group B had already been confirmed before the throw-off of their match against HC PPD Zagreb, the defending and four-time EHF Champions League Men champions were eager to end the group phase with another victory.

Two days after beating Celje 33:29, Kiel defeated Zagreb 36:30. The record Croatian champions have lost all 14 group matches, while Kiel finish with 16 points, two points ahead of Aalborg and Motor but below Barça and Veszprém.

GROUP B

THW Kiel (GER) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 36:30 (23:15)

after winning the EHF Champions League 2019/20 title on 29 December 2020, Kiel's subsequent four wins and a draw mean that they have not lost any group match played on court

Zagreb (zero points) finish with the weakest result of any team since the playing system was changed to eight teams per group in the 2015/16 season. Besiktas in 2015/16 and Kadetten Schaffhausen in 2016/17 both recorded the previous low of two points

After an equal start, Kiel forged ahead from 11:11 to 21:14 in an 11-minute period that decided the outcome of the match before the break

with 10 saves at a 40 per cent save efficiency, goalkeeper Dario Quenstedt was THW Kiel's best player in the first half

Kiel's biggest lead in the match was eight goals – and although they decelerated in the closing stages, the victory was never endangered

Kiel will either face Porto or Szeged in the play-offs, while Zagreb will duel with the top-ranked team from group A: either Kielce or Flensburg

What a story for Oskar Sunnefeldt

On 6 October 2020, THW Kiel announced the signing of 22-year-old left back Oskar Sunnefeldt from Danish side Sonderjyske as a replacement for Nikola Bilyk, who will miss the whole season due to a torn ACT.

On 29 December 2020, Sunnefeldt won the VELUX EHF FINAL4 with Kiel, and due to an injury to another player, he was also a late replacement in Sweden’s silver-medal winning team at the 2021 IHF Men’s World Championship in Egypt. On Thursday, the Swedish left back was Kiel’s top scorer, scoring nine goals.