ELW Select Ball
EHF European League

Match schedule updates EHF European League Women - 21 January

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation21 January 2021, 10:30

Below is an overview of matches in the EHF European League Women 2020/21 that have been, or will be, rescheduled after their earlier postponement.

This overview is updated regularly so keep coming back to stay up to date.

EHF European League Women 2020/21

New playing times to be announced:

Round 3

Fleury Loiret HB (FRA) vs Kuban (RUS)
(Original playing time: Saturday, 23 January 2021)
New playing time: TBA

Paris 92 (FRA) vs HC Zvezda (RUS)
(Original playing time: Sunday, 24 January 2021)
New playing time: TBA

20210121 MOTW Buducnost Odense 2000Px
Previous Article MOTW: Buducnost aim to settle score with Odense
126939181 1168345396900898 7340982123109898918 O
Next Article A hint of samba in Braila

Latest news

More News