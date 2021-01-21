Below is an overview of matches in the EHF European League Women 2020/21 that have been, or will be, rescheduled after their earlier postponement.

This overview is updated regularly so keep coming back to stay up to date.

EHF European League Women 2020/21

New playing times to be announced:

Round 3

Fleury Loiret HB (FRA) vs Kuban (RUS)

(Original playing time: Saturday, 23 January 2021)

New playing time: TBA

Paris 92 (FRA) vs HC Zvezda (RUS)

(Original playing time: Sunday, 24 January 2021)

New playing time: TBA