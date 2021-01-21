EHF European League
Match schedule updates EHF European League Women - 21 January
Below is an overview of matches in the EHF European League Women 2020/21 that have been, or will be, rescheduled after their earlier postponement.
This overview is updated regularly so keep coming back to stay up to date.
EHF European League Women 2020/21
New playing times to be announced:
Round 3
Fleury Loiret HB (FRA) vs Kuban (RUS)
(Original playing time: Saturday, 23 January 2021)
New playing time: TBA
Paris 92 (FRA) vs HC Zvezda (RUS)
(Original playing time: Sunday, 24 January 2021)
New playing time: TBA