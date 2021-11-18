Kiel remain second, Aalborg lose again

In a true top match, the 2020 Men’s EHF Champions League winners THW Kiel left the 2021 finalists Aalborg Handbold behind, to remain unbeaten against the Danish champions.

14 saves from the brilliant Danish THW goalkeeper Niklas Landin were the key for Kiel, while Aalborg stood strong until the very end. Hendrik Pekeler for Kiel (7 goals) and Buster Juul for Aalborg (8) were the top scorers.

GROUP A

THW Kiel (GER) vs. Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 31:28 (17:14)

THW Kiel are equal with Montpellier on top of the table (11 points) after seven of the 14 group phase games

Aalborg remain on eight, passed by Szeged (10) on Thursday

Danish side had the better start before Kiel - pushed by 6,233 fans - took control at 11:11

Kiel’s biggest lead was six goals (25:19, 28:22) but right after, Aalborg managed to reduce the gap (27:28) thanks to strong defence and goalkeeping.

Niklas Landin saved crucial shots from Kristian Bjornsen (27:29) and Niclas Ekberg (30:27) to lead his side to victory

Former THW centre back Aron Palmarsson had a wasted day, scoring twice from seven attempts

Aalborg miss chance for historic win

Aalborg had never beaten Kiel in their Champions League history with their best result in six duels a draw back in 2004. But on Thursday night they were close to doing so, failing in crucial attacks.

After scoring five straight goals to bring them from being 22:28 behind to just 27:28, Kiel were extremely shaken, but thanks to Niklas Landin, the four-time Champions League winner, they did not fall.

Next week, in the MOTW, they have a chance to end this series, when they face Kiel at home.