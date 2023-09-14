Kiel storm Zagreb in MOTW; Veszprém beat the reigning champions

Round 1 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 is now over. Tonight, three of the four teams playing away took the two points. Some of them had to fight for the the victory, such as Paris Saint-Germain; as the French side had to wait until the last seconds to beat OTP Bank - Pick Szeged.

THW Kiel, on the other hand, took the upper hand in the first half of Match of the Week in Zagreb while Telekom Veszprém delivered a strong team performance to beat SC Magdeburg, the reigning champions of the competition. FC Porto were the only home team able to come out victorious, as the Portuguese side turned over a four-goals deficit to finally take the two points.