EHF Congress defines framework of European handball for coming years

Several motions had been submitted by the European Handball Federation itself; partly they became necessary because of changes to the Austrian association and taxation laws which made amendments to the Statutes mandatory.

Among others, the EHF Congress approved the explicit inclusion of the ‘Pyramid System of Sports Strcutures’ into the EHF Statutes

The idea of the pyramid system is to secure a continuous line of regulations and responsibilities within a sport from the top to the bottom. It secures competitions on a respective level are carried out by a single source and the system together with the respective regulations and guidelines are in use by all levels of the sport.

Also approved was a motion that proposed to amend and rearrange the EHF Statutes by adding the ‘spirit of peace and understanding’ to the relevant points. The statutes will be changed accordingly.

Another motion proposed to amend the statutes by including specified ethical standards and the principle of good governance. This included that also the principle of sustainable acting shall be anchored in the statutes. It was approved by the Congress.

The Congress also approved the calendar sovereignty of the European Handball Federation meaning that the statutes will be amended to reflect that the sole authority to coordinate and define the overall handball competitions and activities calendar for the European territory lies with the EHF.

A motion that proposed to change the competence for regulation amendments in connection with the Catalogue of Administrative Sanctions and grant this competence to the EHF Executive Committee was not adopted by the EHF Congress.

Alternate refereeing structure

Motion 9 proposed to amend the EHF Statutes by deleting the position of the member refereeing from the EHF Competitions Commission and to put the entire area of refereeing on a professional level.

This motion submitted by the EHF, followed up on a motion presented by the Hungarian Handball Federation at the EHF Congress 2021 aimed at optimising the infrastructure and the handling in the area of refereeing.

In the follow-up to the 2021 motion a task force was nominated by the EHF Executive Committee to draft a proposal for a future refereeing structure.

The structure presented to the Congress took the recommendation of the task force into consideration, thus continuing the process of professionalisation in the field of refereeing. The motion was approved by the Congress.