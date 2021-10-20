Kielce add a fourth win to their current run

"Porto are always better than everybody thinks they are," wrote Kielce president Bertus Servaas this afternoon on Twitter. And tonight again, his players had to fight for sixty minutes in order to secure another win, and move to the head of group B.

But thanks to the momentum they gained over the last three games, the Kielce players cruised ahead on the scoreboard at the end of the first half, and never to let their advantage slip.



GROUP B:

Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) vs FC Porto (POR) 39:33 (21:17)

Counting on the offensive efficiency of Sigvaldi Gudjonsson, who netted six times in the first half alone, Kielce were on top of the game for the majority of the first thirty minutes. They enjoyed a maximum advantage of four goals (the gap between the two teams at the break), after a last-second goal by Alex Dujshebaev.

Porto never managed to come back within two after the break, as Szymon Sicko and Nicolas Tournat were efficient enough offensively to keep Kielce out of danger.

The gap went up to six goals one minute before the final buzzer.

Top scorer of the game was Kielce’s Sigvaldi Gudjonsson, who netted nine times.

Kielce are temporarily head of group B with eight points, ahead of Barça and Veszprem. Porto remain fifth, with four points.

Gudjonsson, stepping on Moryto's shoes with class

On Kielce’s right-wing, we are more used to see Arkadiusz Moryto shine, but tonight, Sigvaldi Gudjonsson took centre-stage with equal efficiency. Scoring nine, including a perfect seven goals at 100% in the first half, the young Icelandic left-hander pulled off his best performance in the Champions League for Kielce, a club that he joined in 2020. He did better with his former club of Elverum, though, as he once netted ten times in a single game. But if he pulls off performances like he did tonight, there is no reason he would not be able to do it again.