Kielce and Barça to meet again in Match of the Week

With a new season of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League less than two weeks away, the European Handball Federation can confirm the Match of the Week schedule for the first four rounds.

Once again, EHFTV.com will provide commentary in English for all Match of the Week games in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase.

On Wednesday 14 September, in the opening Match of the Week of the 2022/23 season, Norwegian duo Harald Reinkind and Petter Øverby will bid to help THW Kiel earn a home win against Elverum Handball. Last season, Kiel won both games against Elverum in the group phase, including a 41:36 victory in a high-scoring match played at the Wunderino-Arena.

The round 2 clash between Barça and Lomza Industria Kielce will be in the Match of the Week spotlight on Thursday 22 September. When the teams met in the final of the EHF FINAL 4 Men 2022, Barça claimed the title after a dramatic penalty shoot-out triumph. However, the Polish side recorded back-to-back wins against Barça in last season's group phase, and they have added Benoit Kounkoud and Nedim Remili to their squad in the summer.

In round 3, German champions SC Magdeburg will get their first taste of Match of the Week action when they face Paris Saint-Germain Handball. New PSG goalkeeper Jannick Green, who won the EHF European League Men with Magdeburg during his eight-year stint in Germany, will look to claim an early victory in group A against his former club.

In recent seasons, Elverum have moved some of their biggest home matches in the EHF Champions League to the Hakons Hall in Lillehammer. When Barça visit the Norwegian club at the beginning of the October, the Match of the Week cameras will be there to capture the action.

Match of the Week schedule – rounds 1 to 4

Round 1

Wednesday 14 September

THW Kiel vs Elverum Handball (18:45 CEST)

Round 2

Thursday 22 September

Barça vs Lomza Industria Kielce (20:45 CEST)

Round 3

Wednesday 28 September

SC Magdeburg vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (20:45 CEST)

Round 4

Thursday 6 October

Elverum Handball vs Barça (18:45 CEST)