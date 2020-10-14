Kielce defeat Brest, add third victory to winning streak

Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) 34:27 (18:11)



Both Kielce and Brest were level in the standings before round 4, having each won two of their three games each, with Belarus side Brest looking confident after defeating Paris Saint-Germain at home two weeks ago and Polish team Kielce victorious in their last two confrontations.

Goalkeeper Andreas Wolff was instrumental for the Polish side with 14 saves

After this win, Kielce are currently tied in first spot of the group with Flensburg-Handewitt, who play tomorrow against Vardar

Kielce extend their winning streak over Meshkov Brest to six

Alex Dujshebaev’s stellar comeback

The Spanish right-back had been bothered by physical problems within the last two weeks, meaning his presence was doubtful for tonight’s clash.



However, from the very first whistle he proved on court that he was 100% fit, scoring twice, assisting twice and stealing one in the first 15 minutes which was all he needed to launch his evening.