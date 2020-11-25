Kielce dominate Vardar in MOTW

For the first time in five years, Lomza Vive Kielce came back victorious from Skopje last week, thanks to a 33:29 win against HC Vardar 1961.

These two points allowed the Polish side to sit on top of group A after seven rounds of the EHF Champions League Men group phase, with 11 points from seven games, and a dominant display in Match of the Week on Wednesday night saw Kielce secure another win.

GROUP A

MOTW: Lomza Vive Kielce (POR) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) 36:29 (18:12)

Vardar made the better start and quickly led by three, but Kielce did not take long to turn things around

through not conceding for seven minutes and scoring five goals in the meantime, the hosts were ahead by six at the break (18:12)

remaining in control throughout the second half, the Polish side's biggest lead was eight goals – thanks to left-handed duo Alex Dujshebaev and Arkadiusz Moryto, who both scored seven

Vardar lost for the sixth time in as many trips to Kielce

Kielce remain on top of the group and now have four more points than second-placed Flensburg

Mateusz Kornecki’s incredible first-half

Since the beginning of the season, the 26-year-old goalkeeper had been living in Andreas Wolff’s shadow. He had only had the opportunity to step on the court three times, but he was part of the starting seven on Wednesday night and he repaid Talant Dujshebaev’s trust.

With nine saves in the first half (42 per cent) against some of the best shooters on the continent, Mateusz Kornecki showed how you help build success in the EHF Champions League Men.