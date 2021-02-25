Kielce finish strongly to take points in Szeged

After suffering their worst ever defeat in the Champions League in Paris on Tuesday (26:37), group leaders Kielce travelled to Szeged to regain their momentum.

Leaders of the group before tonight’s game, they were under threat from Flensburg, a side that could catch up with them, if they were to win against Paris later on.

Szeged, on the other hand, also had the opportunity to move up the rankings, as the Hungarian side were fifth in the group before this game, with Meshkov Brest standing just one point ahead.

GROUP A

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 26:30 (14:14)

The first half was a very even affair, with Kielce taking no more than a two-goal lead on numerous occasions, but without being able to retain it. Therefore it was somehow logical that the two teams were level at half-time (14:14).

Kielce made the difference in the last fifteen minutes of the game, with Alex Dujshebaev and goalkeeper Andreas Wolff as the catalysts. The former gave the visitors a crucial three-goal advantage ten minutes before the siren, while the latter secured the points in the final seconds with three important saves.

Kielce increased their advantage on top of the group, four points ahead of Flensburg. The German side will host Paris later tonight.

Szeged remain fifth in the group, with ten points. The Hungarian side missed the opportunity to move up the rankings tonight.

Alex Dujshebaev's three minutes of madness for the win

We would very much like to write about a player other than Alex Dujshebaev. But tonight, the Spanish left-hander again saved Kielce from a clumsy situation. Feeling that his team was in danger, Dujshebaev took his teammates on his back, scoring three straight goals in as many minutes to help the visitors take a three-goal advantage, with ten minutes left to play. A spark of madness in another overwhelming performance. One gap that Szeged would never be able to reduce.