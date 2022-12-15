Kielce finish the year on a high

GROUP B

Lomza Industria Kielce (POL) vs. RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) 36:28 (18:15)

in the first half, Kielce strongly relied on their line players in attack, as Nicolas Tournat (five goals) and Artsem Karalek (three) scored almost 50% of their goals

only five Celje players were on the score board after 30 minutes, topped by Ante Ivankovic with six strikes

the visitors had a surprisingly strong start (10:6) and were ahead until the 13:12 mark, before Kielce turned the match around, only allowing three more goals in the last eight minutes before the break

despite an almost constant four-to-five goal deficit, Celje were a tough nut to be cracked for Kielce, but from 29:24 on, the hosts easily decided the match

finally, Ivankovic was top scorer of the match with nine goals, Arkadiusz Moryto (Kielce) added eight strikes to his tally and is on 58 overall goals now

😱 Can't blame the defence when Nedim Remili and Artsem Karalek come up with an iconic play like this! Divine 💫 #ehfcl #HandmadeHistory @kielcehandball pic.twitter.com/Xyo8kUpHeT — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 15, 2022

What a year for Kielce!

2022 was - besides 2016 - the best year in club history for Lomza Industria Kielce: On domestic duty, they just about defended the Polish championship trophy, but even more astonishing were their results in the EHF Champions League: In 18 CL matches, Talant Dujshebaev's men took 15 victories and were defeated only three times - once in a 2021/22 group match by Veszprem, twice by Barça; one defeat in the 2022/23 group phase and another one after a penalty shoot-out in the most thrilling Champions League final for years. Kielce were group winners in the 2021/22 season, eliminated Montpellier in the quarter-finals and took revenge against Veszprem in the semi at Cologne. And currently they are the only challenger for Barça after nine victories in ten group matches.