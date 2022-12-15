Dinamo scrape second draw in a row against Veszprém

GROUP A

CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 31:31 (13:16)

Dinamo’s comeback was built on a superb 7:0 unanswered run, spanning between the 28 th and the 35 th minutes, as right back Eduardo Gurbindo and right wing Andrii Akimenko scored two goals each

goalkeeper Khalifa Ghedbane saved only two of the 14 shots he faced in the match, but the last one came in the last second, when he stopped Petar Nenadic’s shot with a shrewd move

with a seven-goal outing, Ukrainian right wing Andrii Akimenko was once again Dinamo’s top scorer, breaking into the top 10 goal scorers of the season, with a 54-goal tally

this was Dinamo’s second draw this season, nearly half as many as they had previously secured in the last seven seasons in the European premium competition; five

the Romanian side stayed undefeated at home against the Hungarian powerhouse for the second season in a row, after they won 31:29 in 2021/22, as Veszprém look uncomfortable playing against the team from the Romanian capital

A game for all tastes



It was not easy for Dinamo who needed a superb comeback after being five goals down in the first half, but the Romanian side stayed undefeated against Telekom Veszprém HC, in a game that had it all – lead changes, drama and a finale for the ages, with goalkeeper Khalifa Ghedbane making an immense stop in the last second to save a point for the hosts.

Dinamo drew their second game in a row in the European top competition, but made a huge step towards qualifying to the play-offs, after securing 11 points in their first 10 games, two more than they did in the entire group phase last season.

Telekom Veszprém HC finish 2022 in second place, which would see them through to the quarter-finals, one point ahead of SC Magdeburg, yet their form has been wobbly in the last weeks, earning only three points in the last six games, despite facing HC PPD Zagreb twice and Dinamo.