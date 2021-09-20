Kielce seek first points in MOTW against Veszprém

Lomza Vive Kielce, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Paris Saint-Germain HB are among the favourites who started their EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 campaign in group B with a defeat last week.

Kielce will try to earn their first points in Thursday’s Match of the Week, when the 2016 champions host Telekom Veszprém, who are coming off their comeback win against PSG.

In group A, 2020/21 finalists Aalborg Håndbold want to stretch their winning start to the new season when hosting Montpellier HB.

GROUP A

Pick Szeged (HUN) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)

Wednesday 22 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Zagreb failed to win any of their last nine matches against Szeged, with their last victory dating back to 2012

Szeged started their season with a 29:29 draw at Montpellier, secured by a late equaliser from Austrian newcomer Sebastian Frimmel, the team’s best scorer in that match

Zagreb have lost 16 group matches in a row – including their season opener against Aalborg last week; their last win came against Aalborg in February 2020

Szeged’s squad includes two former Zagreb players: goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic and, currently injured, right back Luka Stepancic

Szeged had a perfect dress rehearsal, winning their domestic league match 39:28 away against EHF European League participants Tatabánya

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Wednesday 22 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Aalborg and Montpellier have not met before in a European club competition

Aalborg were the CL finalists last season, Montpellier won the trophy for a second time in 2018

both teams had six-goal wins in their domestic leagues: Aalborg against Kolding (36:30) and Montpellier against Istres (29:23)

Aalborg are still without injured newcomer Aron Pálmarsson

Aalborg’s defence specialists Hendrik Møllgaard and Jesper Nielsen played in France in the past – but only for Montpellier’s rivals PSG

Aalborg line player Jesper Nielsen: “Montpellier showed a lot of strength last season taking the spot from Nantes, but with the spectators back I think we will make it really difficult for them.”

THW Kiel (GER) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)

Wednesday 22 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

though Kiel play their 24th CL season, this is only their first match against Elverum

Elverum coach Börge Lund played for Kiel in the past and won the CL with them in 2010

two Kiel players are Norwegian international: Sander Sagosen and Harald Reinkind

last season, Kiel lost their first home match of the CL season – against HBC Nantes

after the first round last week, Kiel right wing Niclas Ekberg is the one of the two top scorers with 11 goals, alongside Dinamo’s Raul Nantes

Kiel comfortably won the Bundesliga ‘classic’ against Flensburg on Sunday: 33:23

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)

Wednesday 22 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

both sides failed to win their opener last week: Vardar tied with Elverum, Brest lost to Kiel

in four of the last five seasons, Brest and Vardar have shared a group; Brest lead the head-to-head stats with four vs three victories, and one draw

both clubs started the season with a new coach: Vardar with Veselin Vujovic and Brest with Daniel Gordo, their third Spanish coach in a row

Brest centre back Stas Skube played for Vardar in the past

Vardar just signed the French Nyokas brothers: Guy Olivier and Alix Kévynn

GROUP B

MOTW: Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 23 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Kielce want to bounce back from their defeat at Dinamo Bucuresti last week, while Veszprém boosted their confidence with a win over PSG

Veszprém clearly lead the head-to-stats after 14 duels against Kielce, with 10 wins, one draw and three defeats

the previous time they met was in the 2019/20 season, when each team won their home game

some Kielce players that were missing in Bucharest last week, like Alex Dujshebaev, are expected to return to the court on Thursday

both sides are coming off wins in their domestic leagues: Kielce defeated Zabrze (30:21), Veszprém beat Ferencvaros (30:27)

Barça (ESP) vs HC Motor (UKR)

Thursday 23 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

both teams won their first game last week: Barça triumphed in the MOTW in Flensburg (25:21), Motor defeated Porto (30:27)

Barça’s Luka Cindric is out for six weeks following shoulder surgery

both teams also met in the CL group phase last season, when Barça won 42:34 at home and 30:25 in Ukraine

Barça scored 44 times in their domestic league game against Nava (44:34) last weekend

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Thursday 23 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

PSG let a four-goal lead at Veszprém slip in the last 16 minutes and lost 34:31 last week, while Dinamo had a perfect start to their season, beating Kielce 32:29

Dinamo’s Raul Nantes impressed last week as the Brazilian left back netted 11 times, the most for any player in group B

it is the first time PSG and Dinamo will meet in the CL

Dinamo newcomer Cédric Sorhaindo will return to the Stade Pierre de Coubertin for this match, after he played for Paris for five seasons in the past (2004-09)

both teams won in their national league last weekend: PSG against Toulouse (43:28) and Dinamo against Vaslui (37:26)

FC Porto (POR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

Thursday 23 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV