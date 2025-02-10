Aalborg and Barça clash in MOTW as group phase resumes
The last four rounds of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 start this week and currently only four teams have booked their tickets for the knockout stage — One Veszprém HC, Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Sporting CP from group A and defending champions Barça from group B. In the MOTW the record champions will face their 2024 final opponents from Aalborg.
We are facing a hardworking Nantes, who we saw had several players in the World Championships in January. We have to keep an eye up for Minne, Briet and Tournat, but if we get to control them, they will only send some other good players. So all in all it is a very good team we are facing on Wednesday.
This is one of the games that we look forward to. But it is without a doubt also one of the strongest opponents. This weekend our defence was very good and we need to continue to improve from there. We need to be ready from the first second and play well-considered against a good team as Barca is. Then I know we can win.
An important meeting awaits us, we are at the finish line of the group stage of the Champions League, so every meeting is of particular importance. We want to get the best possible position, which is why I can only visualise victory. The Croatian record champions are a dangerous opponent, but at home, in the PICK Arena, with our wonderful fans, I can only imagine victory.
This is the most important match for us; if we win against a strong team that has been struggling with problems recently, I am sure that it will give us a 99 per cent chance of advancing to the next round. They focused all their thoughts on Magdeburg. We know that the table is tight, we know the schedule of each team and every match is worth its weight in gold for Kielce, Magdeburg and Kolstad.
We've had a long break and are delighted that things are finally starting up again. We are also looking forward to the match in Kielce in the Champions League.