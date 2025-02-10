Aalborg and Barça clash in MOTW as group phase resumes

In group A, Veszprém travel to Bucharest, while their hunters from Lisbon (against Eurofarm Pelister) and Paris (against Plock) are favourites on home ground, the same as Berlin against Fredericia.

In group B, Barça are almost in the position to secure their place in the quarter-finals, as they might make a huge step in that direction if they manage to beat Aalborg on Wednesday night in the Match of the Week. At the other end of the spectrum, Zagreb and Kolstad are in desperate need of points, as they travel to Szeged and host Nantes, respectively. Kielce and Magdeburg are in the same situation, as they face off in the last confrontation of the round.

GROUP A

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Fredericia Håndbold Klub (DEN)

Thursday 13 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV