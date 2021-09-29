Kielce survive to take second straight win

After beating Veszprem last week, it was the second straight victory for Lomza Vive Kielce, and it was the second straight defeat for Motor after losing at Barcelona. The match on Wednesday was on a knife-edge until the last attack, and not even 15 saves by strong goalkeeper Gennadiy Komok were enough to make Motor happy. The hosts struggled after two red cards in the second half.

GROUP B

HC Motor (UKR) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 25:26 (13:14)

Motor are still waiting for their first ever victory against Kielce - the record now is six defeats and one draw.

Like last week in their 32:29 MOTW win against Veszprém, Mateusz Kornecki was the number 1 option between Kielce’s post, saving ten shots before the break and 11 in total. Wolff came on late and saved five important shots in the crucial stages.

Right after Motor managed to equalise for the first time at 17:17 in minute 39, one of their top stars, Viachaslau Bokhan, received a red card for his third suspension.

Seconds before Motor took their first lead (23:22), Dmytro Horiha received another red card, again for a third suspension.

24:23 was Motor’s last lead, then Kielce had a 3:0 run, including a goal each for French internationals Nicolas Tournat and Dylan Nahi.



Aidenas Malasinskas again on a high

Last season, Aidenas Malasinskas was Motor’s second highest scorer in the Champions League with 68 goals, just three strikes below Viachaslau Bokhan. At the age of 35, the Lithuanian international was on a high again, scoring nine goals against Kielce. Malasinskas could get even better, when he will play together with his currently-injured country-fellow and 2018 Champions League winner Jonas Truchanovicius - steered by a third Lithuanian, coach Gintaras Savukynas.