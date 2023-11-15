Kolstad take big points, easy wins for Veszprém, Montpellier

GROUP A

Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 36:31 (14:16)

Thanks to an incredible second half, Kolstad Handball took their third straight home victory – and all against experienced sides (Szeged, Kiel, and now PSG). With 36 goals scored, they’ve managed to come only inches away from their record 37 goals - from the 37:24 win over Szeged. PSG were the better team in the first half, backed by the goals of Kamil Syprzak, who finished with seven goals (just as Elohim Prandi) and who is currently leading all scorers in the Machineseeker EHF CL with 49 goal. Ten minutes in the second half decided everything with Kolstad turning a 20:23 deficit into a 30:26 lead. Simen Lyse and Magnus Rød were the driving forces in attack, while goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud took care of business on the defensive side of the court. The hosts did not allow the team from Paris to get back into this one finishing strong with a 4:1 run to level themselves with PSG in the standings as the two teams now have eight points each.