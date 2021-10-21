Komok saves the day for Motor

Between two sides desperately looking for points, the thriller lasted for 60 minutes, and was decided on a last shot. And if Dinamo featured some individual experience in their ranks, that was not enough to take the win on Thursday.

Gennadiy Komok, Aidenas Malasinskas and Barys Pukhouski, the three most experienced players for Motor, remained hidden until the last 10 minutes of the game, but did come out of the shadows at the right time to prevent Dinamo from coming back for a surprise win.

GROUP B

HC Motor (UKR) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 28:27 (13:13)

neither team managed to take more than a two-goal advantage in the first half

Motor pulled out to a narrow lead three times before the break, but Dinamo reacted every time to leave everything open at half-time

Motor dominated the second half, taking a three-goal advantage but never putting the nail in the coffin. Thanks to Valentin Ghionea, the game’s best scorer with seven goals, Dinamo always remained in contention for the win

experienced players took responsibility in the last moments, with Barys Pukhouski and Aidenas Malasinskas scoring important goals while Gennadiy Komok stopped two decisive shots

this win, the second this season for Motor, allows the Ukrainian side to step up two places in the standings; they are now fifth with four points

Gennadiy Komok, right on time

The Ukrainian goalkeeper might not have had the best statistics tonight, with only 32 per cent efficiency, but he saved the shots that counted in the last two minutes.

Neither Cedric Sorhaindo nor Kamel Alouini could get past him to tie the game. His first save led to a quick goal by Artem Kozakevych, the second offered Motor two points.