Norway have a longstanding history of developing young players that set international competitions alight. From pacey wings to strong line players, the Norwegian machine has stayed true to its roots as the generations have changed and new talents have been ushered into club and national teams.

The last player to be touted as a huge talent, who could contribute to Norwegian handball staying on top, is 23-year-old back Ragnhild Valle Dahl.

Born in Elnesvågen, a town of only 2,635 people near Molde, Dahl crept up the ranks and signed for Norwegian powerhouse Vipers Kristiansand in June 2019 after spending three years at Molde.

She has featured for Vipers in the past two seasons, scoring 32 goals in the DELO EHF Champions League 2019/20 and 22 goals in 2020/21, when the Norwegian side defied the odds and won the trophy.

Now, after the departure of Henny Reistad to Team Esbjerg, Dahl is beginning to take a more central role in the team. She has already scored 23 goals this season, including a 12-goal outburst against Györi Audi ETO KC in the first game of the season for the reigning champions.

“Henny [Reistad] is a great friend of mine and a very good player. I would not say I replaced her in our team. I think we are different types of players. As for the pressure, yes, it is there, but I want to solely focus on my game and give the best I can for my team,” says Dahl.