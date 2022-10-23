GROUP A

MOTW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 24:22 (12:10)

three goals in quick succession from right wing Jovanka Radicevic helped Krim enjoy a 4:0 start to the match. Brest’s first goal came after seven minutes and 27 seconds

Brest continued to fight back, but found themselves at the receiving end of another 3:0 run in the middle of the second half, which proved to be the pivotal moment of the match

the two teams’ attacks had an off day, with Krim converting only 39% of the chances they had, while Brest had a 38% attacking efficiency

Radicevic finished the match with six goals, closing in on Anita Görbicz’s all-time scoring record in the EHF Champions League Women. The Montenegrin right wing has now scored 1013 goals, three goals shy of the record

goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart was named Player of the Match after an outstanding outing. She saved 20 shots, for a 47.6% saving efficiency, and constantly frustrated Brest

Krim use sturdy defence to prevail in Match of the Week

It was not the prettiest of wins, but Krim will definitely take it. The Slovenian side were in dire need of a positive result after losing four of their five matches, and they will enter the EHF EURO 2022 break on a high.

With plenty of experience at his disposal, Krim coach Dragan Adzic showed his defensive nous. He knew exactly what Brest’s issues were and exploited them, limiting the French side to only 22 goals.

It was one of Brest’s worst attacking outings. The French side have lost some key players and have issues plaguing their attack, which morphed from one of the best in the past few seasons to one that scored only 24.1 goals on average this time.