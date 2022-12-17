Krim earn crucial win against Brest
Krim Mercator Ljubljana, who had previously won one game from their last five in the EHF Champions League Women, had an impressive outing as they took a 24:22 win against Brest Bretagne Handball in France.
Krim's victory complicates matters even more in group A, as they cut the gap to sit just one point behind the French side in the standings.
GROUP A
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 22:24 (12:10)
- this was Krim's third win in their last 21 away matches in Europe's premier competition and their second one this season – after the 42:29 one against DHK Banik Most
- right wing Jovanka Radicevic and centre back Daria Dmitrieva combined for 12 goals as Krim's top scorers and also scored their team's last five goals
- Brest have lost three home matches from five played in the EHF Champions League this season, one more than the two previous seasons combined
- after entering the court in the second half, Serbian goalkeeper Jovana Risovic helped Krim turn the game around with 10 saves and had an outstanding 47.6 per cent save efficiency
- Brest's attack was thoroughly disappointing once again, scoring only 10 goals in the second half, with their attacking efficiency dropping to a lowly 41 per cent by the end of the match.
Defensive masterclass helps Krim past Brest
Dragan Adzic, Krim's coach, is well-known for his defensive prowess and this is exactly what his side brought to the table in their excellent comeback against Brest.
Two weeks, Krim's level dropped when they lost against Odense after trailing by as many as five goals in the first half. This time around, it was different, as Brest’s attack missed too many shots, including a pair from the All-Star line player of the EHF EURO 2022, Pauletta Foppa, who did not score. Eventually, Krim secured their third win of the season and are still in contention for a play-off place.
We showed that we didn't give up, even when we were behind. We knew how to trust each other and we fought. We showed that we were a good team.
I am very disappointed. We had the game in our hands but we made mistakes. I think we lacked aggressiveness in defence in the second half. We didn't touch them much any more and we were destabilised. This is the reason for the defeat. It leaves a bitter taste because we wanted to end the year better than that.