Kapitanovic and Grozav lead Rapid to second straight win

On Saturday evening, CS Rapid Bucuresti earned their second straight win in the EHF Champions League, 36:29, leaving Storhamar Handball Elite with a streak of five games without a win.

Just like last week against Györ, Ivana Kapitanovic and Sorina Maria Grozav were key parts of Rapid Bucuresti's win. Although Storhamar fought hard until the 45th minute, Rapid took a decisive lead from their transition and fast break play when the Norwegian side's concentration dropped.

GROUP B
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 29:36 (15:17)

  • until the last 15 minutes of the match it was a tight game between two sides, although Rapid were generally ahead
  • Ivana Kapitanovic was on fire and made six saves from 13 shots faced in the first 13 minutes to make up for Rapid's attacking mistakes; on the other side, Sofie Ege Grønlund tried to maintain a good save percentage
  • Rapid Bucuresti welcomed the first significant lead with the help of Andjela Janjusevic, who scored three consecutive goals in a 3:0 run
  • Sorina Maria Grozav scored three crucial goals midway through second half to give Rapid a five-goal lead (27:22)
  • Maja Jakobsen was once again Storhamar's top scorer, with nine goals, and alongside a top performance from Sofie Ege Grønlund between the posts, she tried her best to keep her team in the game

Two names prove key for Rapid in two victories

With only one defeat in the EHF Champions League this season, Rapid Bucuresti are heading into the winter break with a smile after two straight wins. After winning the first match against Storhamar 27:25 in October, they went a step further on Saturday evening.

Adding to last week's huge win over Györ, the debutants of the competition have made a dream start. Two names brought the last two wins, despite the whole team playing at a high level: goalkeeper Ivana Kapitanovic and left back Sorina Maria Grozav. Grozav netted seven times in both games, making her Rapid's top scorer, and the Croatian goalkeeper kept her save efficiency above 35 per cent with 16 saves on both occasions.

We made a lot of mistakes at home in the first game, but we are obviously more happy with this match. Although we have a lot of injured players, we still managed to perform fantastically here in Hamar.
Carlos Viver
Coach, CS Rapid Bucuresti
Our team is learning and getting better every day. The biggest difference between the teams today is the experience. We made a lot of technical mistakes and threw it all away. Well learn from this and come back stronger.
Marthine Svendsberget
Left wing, Storhamar Handball Elite
