Landin the hero in MOTW; Magdeburg, Zagreb and Kolstad take key points

EHF / Kevin Domas
EHF / Kevin Domas
12 February 2025, 23:00

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League resumed after the winter break on Wednesday, and all four group B games delivered blinding scenarios and impressive handball action.

Two of the three early games came down to the wire, with the result being decided in the last seconds.

Aalborg took the two points against reigning champions Barça in the Match of the Week. After leading by five goals at various points, the Danish side saw their opponents come back, but were saved by Niklas Landin, who stopped a penalty throw after the buzzer.

Kolstad, Zagreb and Magdeburg are in a tight race for the play-offs, and all three clubs won their respective games on Wednesday. While Magdeburg bounced back from a couple of losses before the break to take the points in Kielce, Kolstad retained an early advantage until the end against Nantes and Zagreb surprised Szeged.

  • Aalborg came out victorious in the Match of the Week, beating Barça 36:35 thanks a to last-second save by Niklas Landin
  • goalkeeper Landin, who saved 14 shots, was elected Player of the Match in the MOTW
  • Zagreb took important points at Szeged, 27:26, thanks to Zvonimir Srna scoring eight
  • Kolstad managed to keep the upper hand against Nantes, 29:28, after leading by nine at the start of the second half
  • Torbjørn Bergerud, who saved 16 for Kolstad, was elemental for the Norwegian side
  • Magdeburg collected the points in Kielce, 29:25, with both Matthias Musche and Felix Claar scoring seven

GROUP B

MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP) 36:35 (23:18)

The first half of Match of the Week was like a perfect dream for Aalborg. First offensively, as Thomas Arnoldsen scored five to help his team net 23 times in the first part of the game — their biggest tally this season. But the centre back not only made the most of every opportunity, he also allowed his teammates to shine. The danger seemed to come from everywhere on the Danish side, as eight players scored two or more. On the other hand, Barça took 20 minutes to warm up before finally finding their rhythm. Being down by six at multiple times, Barça were still alive at the break thanks to Dika Mem’s five goals.

Things took a turn after the break. With much more efficient attack, Barça narrowed the gap on the scoreboard. French back-court players Dika Mem and Timothey N’Guessan — who scored nine and eight, respectively — were elemental in the comeback, while Aalborg struggled to seal the deal. At the end of the day, the hosts were saved by goalkeeper Niklas Landin. Not only did he make 14 saves in total, earning himself the Player of the Match award, but he stopped Melvyn Richardson’s last attempt to level the score after the buzzer, allowing his team to inflict on Barça their second defeat of the season.

02122025 Aalborg Fc Barca 010
We did everything we should to get the opportunity to score in the last attack but then it is really good to have Niklas Landin in the goal. The atmosphere today was amazing and the way the team keeps on fighting is just incredible. I have never tried something like this and it is amazing to be a part of.
René Antonsen
Line player, Aalborg Håndbold
02122025 Aalborg Fc Barca Ortegt
I think it was a great match for the spectators, especially in the attack. From my point of view I think the first half was really bad in defence. We did not find a solution for anything and our goal keeper did not have any saves in the first 23 minutes.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça

Kolstad Håndbold (NOR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 29:28 (18:11)

The first five minutes of the game proved that Kolstad were not going to deliver a performance as lacklustre as they did in October in Nantes. Putting pressure on open-court situations, with left back Simen Lyse scoring three in the opening minutes of the game, the hosts were up by four after just seven minutes played (7:3). Kolstad did not let the momentum go either, as they managed to concede only 11 goals in the first half. With Torbjørn Bergerud making nine saves, including two penalty shots, the Norwegian side created a huge gap on the scoreboard — a gap that reached its peak at seven goals at the break (18:11).

The second half followed a completely different pattern. After Kolstad increased their advantage to nine goals at the 34th minute, Nantes made an impressive comeback. Between the posts, Ivan Pesic finally found the solution to make some crucial saves and give his teammates some balls to score. Not taking any goals between minutes 51 and 58, the French side managed to come back within one with one minute left to play. Even more, Nantes had the ball to even the score on the buzzer, but Kolstad defended well, earning themselves two important points.

20250212 Kolstad HBC Nantes141
We suffered a big loss in France, and we have huge respect for Nantes, but we were eager to do a better performance today. I think we showed in the first half that we fought hard and we were prepaired. Satisfied and proud of the guys, and Torbjørn [Bergerud] had a good day with great help from our defence — but Torbjørn had a little bit extra today. I believe Nantes to be one of the best teams in the Champions League this season, and therefore very proud of the resault.
Stian Gomo Nilsen
Head coach, Kolstad Håndbold
20250212 Kolstad HBC Nantes23
Kolstad deserved the win. We did not play at our level. What can I say? We were not ready and we must learn from this game.
Valero Rivera Folch
Left wing, HBC Nantes

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 26:27 (13:15)

Both teams took a while to warm up offensively, as the defences had the upper hand in the first quarter of the game. Thanks to Tobias Thulin’s saves, Szeged managed to remain in the game when Zagreb put their feet to the pedal. With Zvonimir Srna at the wheel, the visitors took a maximum advantage of two goals at the 27th minute, when the left back netted a second shot in a row. The Croatian outfit retained their advantage until the break, after Timur Dibirov found an open shot to allow his team to head to the dressing room leading by two (15:13).

Things even improved for Zagreb after the break. Still very strong defensively, the Croatian side created an even bigger gap, with Matej Mandic stopping some important shots. When Ihar Bialiauski netted his second goal in the 43rd minute, Zagreb’s advantage increased to five. Despite the hosts making a desperate charge and coming back within one in the last five minutes of the game, Zagreb remained on top to take two very important points.

Industria Kielce (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 25:29 (10:16)

Magdeburg dominated the first half of the game, and that was mainly thanks to the defence. Nikola Portner made five saves in the first 30 minutes, but the German side also delivered an amazing defensive performance overall, only allowing Kielce to score 10 times. Thanks to the welcome return of Felix Claar, Magdeburg found some rhythm offensively. The Swedish centre back scored five in the first half alone, helping his team increase their advantage on the scoreboard little by little. After the 15th minute, the lead was three goals, and that distance had doubled at the 24th minute and remained at six goals at the break (16:10).

The gap increased to eight goals 15 minutes before the end of the game, as Magdeburg goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez caused dismay for penalty shooters. But Kielce finally came together in the last quarter of the game. While Alex Dujshebaev struggled a little offensively, his brother Daniel took on offensive duties, scoring six in the match and helping the Polish side reduce the deficit to three goals in the 54th minute. But it was too little too late, as SCM kept their calm in the last minutes. Nikola Portner made a couple of decisive saves and when Matthias Musche scored his seventh goal, it was clear the points were going to the visitors.

Main photo: Henrik Hansen

