Landin the hero in MOTW; Magdeburg, Zagreb and Kolstad take key points

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League resumed after the winter break on Wednesday, and all four group B games delivered blinding scenarios and impressive handball action.

Two of the three early games came down to the wire, with the result being decided in the last seconds.

Aalborg took the two points against reigning champions Barça in the Match of the Week. After leading by five goals at various points, the Danish side saw their opponents come back, but were saved by Niklas Landin, who stopped a penalty throw after the buzzer.

Kolstad, Zagreb and Magdeburg are in a tight race for the play-offs, and all three clubs won their respective games on Wednesday. While Magdeburg bounced back from a couple of losses before the break to take the points in Kielce, Kolstad retained an early advantage until the end against Nantes and Zagreb surprised Szeged.