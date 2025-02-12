Landin the hero in MOTW; Magdeburg, Zagreb and Kolstad take key points
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League resumed after the winter break on Wednesday, and all four group B games delivered blinding scenarios and impressive handball action.
Two of the three early games came down to the wire, with the result being decided in the last seconds.
Aalborg took the two points against reigning champions Barça in the Match of the Week. After leading by five goals at various points, the Danish side saw their opponents come back, but were saved by Niklas Landin, who stopped a penalty throw after the buzzer.
Kolstad, Zagreb and Magdeburg are in a tight race for the play-offs, and all three clubs won their respective games on Wednesday. While Magdeburg bounced back from a couple of losses before the break to take the points in Kielce, Kolstad retained an early advantage until the end against Nantes and Zagreb surprised Szeged.
We did everything we should to get the opportunity to score in the last attack but then it is really good to have Niklas Landin in the goal. The atmosphere today was amazing and the way the team keeps on fighting is just incredible. I have never tried something like this and it is amazing to be a part of.
I think it was a great match for the spectators, especially in the attack. From my point of view I think the first half was really bad in defence. We did not find a solution for anything and our goal keeper did not have any saves in the first 23 minutes.
We suffered a big loss in France, and we have huge respect for Nantes, but we were eager to do a better performance today. I think we showed in the first half that we fought hard and we were prepaired. Satisfied and proud of the guys, and Torbjørn [Bergerud] had a good day with great help from our defence — but Torbjørn had a little bit extra today. I believe Nantes to be one of the best teams in the Champions League this season, and therefore very proud of the resault.
Kolstad deserved the win. We did not play at our level. What can I say? We were not ready and we must learn from this game.