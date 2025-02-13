This is me: Camilla Herrem

I was living the perfect life then, at home with my parents, going to training, and going back home in the evening. Honestly, it could not be much better than that at the time.
But then the call from Byasen came. They needed a left wing as theirs had just been injured. And they wanted me to come now.
I was hesitant at first. I did not want to move out that young, I had everything to be happy in Sola and I did not want to leave the club in the middle of the season.
So I sent a message to my mum, the best person I would turn to for advice. She was at the restaurant so she only texted me back: “We will talk about it when I get home.”
My parents definitely did not push me to accept Byasen’s offer, but they made me understand that if I wanted to pursue my dreams, then maybe this was not an opportunity to let go of. Byasen were fighting with Larvik for the national title, they were playing the Champions League, and moving there could be a step forward in my career.
And, after all, if things did not work, I could still come back to Sola. Little did I know that I would come back, but 11 years later.