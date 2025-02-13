This is me: Camilla Herrem

Our family, I have said it many times, is a very loving one. I tell my mother and my siblings how much I love them every time we speak on the phone. My mom always tells me how proud of me she is, and I do the same to my kids. I want Theo and Noah to feel that their mother will be behind them no matter what life brings to them.

As a mother, things were not that easy in the past few years. While I enjoy playing handball so much, it was tough for me to go away, especially with the national team. I remember leaving in 2019 for the World Championship in Japan, and it would be like my heart was being ripped out of my chest. It was so far away that Steffen and Theo could not come, and it was just hard.

My boys are part of the reason I have just stopped playing in the national team. As a player, you have to go away for a month in December and even more during the season, and of course as a parent, you miss things. And I know that you cannot catch time back.

Once things are gone, they are gone. And I think that time is flying already, so I do not want to miss my children growing up.

I am proud that they were able to see me play with the national team, and they will still have opportunities to see me with Sola. Many of them.