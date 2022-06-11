Landin: “We know how to deal with challenges”

“The anticipation of playing in a hopefully sold-out arena is so huge. The fans were missing when we won the trophy in 2020; it was the strangest winners’ ceremony in my whole career. You stand on the podium and no one cheers for you, no emotions from the stands, no atmosphere.”

Landin was a key for Kiel’s fourth title in the EHF Champions League 18 months ago. Next weekend, he and Kiel are back at the pinnacle event of the EHF Champions League – and Kiel’s first opponents are the same as their last from that 2020 final: Barça.

Arrived in Cologne as underdogs, Kiel made it to the final and beat the big favourites from Barcelona 33:28. On Saturday 18 June, Kiel face Barça in the semi-final of the 13th edition of the EHF FINAL4.

“We know Barça so well, and we know from the 2020 final what you need to beat them,” Landin says.

“This year’s EHF FINAL4 is fully equal and balanced, there is no big favourite like Barça were last year.”