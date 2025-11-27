Round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League came to an end on Thursday night, and delivered an evening filled with thrillers and high-octane games.

In group A, Match of the Week between Berlin and Veszprém remained close until the final ten minutes, when Füchse took the upper hand to compile a ninth straight victory. Sporting, on the other side, took the points easily against Kolstad at home.

The three group B games delivered two completely different games, as Barça took two easy points in GOG, Paris lost for the second time of the season against Plock while Szeged had to wait until the final seconds to shake off Zagreb’s resistance.