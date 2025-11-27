Lasse Andersson leads Berlin to MOTW victory, Plock upsets Paris again
Round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League came to an end on Thursday night, and delivered an evening filled with thrillers and high-octane games.
In group A, Match of the Week between Berlin and Veszprém remained close until the final ten minutes, when Füchse took the upper hand to compile a ninth straight victory. Sporting, on the other side, took the points easily against Kolstad at home.
The three group B games delivered two completely different games, as Barça took two easy points in GOG, Paris lost for the second time of the season against Plock while Szeged had to wait until the final seconds to shake off Zagreb’s resistance.
I am very happy with this victory and the return to the winning ways in EHF Champions League after two losses. Final score is important, but team win is what matters the most.
Congrats to Sporting, a well-deserved win for them out there today. Our defense is lacking, we have a lot to work on on that side of the court.
It was a very intense game from the start. They came out with a lot of power and toughness. We fought our way back, also with a more aggressive defence. That allowed us to capitalize on a few mistakes they made. In the second half, we showed strength and stability and deserved the two points in the end.
We fought, but they were better than us. We missed too many clear scoring chances. We did some stupid things in possession, lost eight balls in just the first half. Thats a lot of advantage for a team like this. In the second half we were leading the game. In defense we had some problems in 1-v-1 pieces because we were not helping each other. We need to work more and try to improve.
I think Barcelona showed how handball should be played. We didn’t reach our level today, it’s extremely difficult to do it playing one of the best teams in the world. We need to take as much as we can from this game and use it to get better.
I’m very happy with the win today. We played a good game and solidified our position as one of the best teams in Europe, so I’m really satisfied with that.
The Zagreb team played very well; they proved to be a tough and uncomfortable opponent. I have to praise my players too, they behaved like true winners. We went into the match as favorites, but it was very difficult to turn that status into a victory today. In recent weeks we have gone through several upsetting events at the club and have lost two colleagues. On top of that, I have never seen so many injuries in the team: this time we were missing Bence Bánhidi, Magnus Abelvik and Jim Gottfridsson. Even so, we are a club that is capable of winning matches like these. In the end it made a big difference that we had more players available: the arrival of Jovica Nikolic allowed Imanol Garciandia to rest, and his freshness in the closing stages became a decisive factor.
We did everything we could to earn a point under our new coach; we wanted to win, and for fifty-five minutes we managed to execute what we had planned. Szeged played very hard, while we received too many two-minute suspensions – and even a red card at the end. Our technical mistakes ultimately cost us the two points.