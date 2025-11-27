Lasse Andersson leads Berlin to MOTW victory, Plock upsets Paris again

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
27 November 2025, 22:30

Round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League came to an end on Thursday night, and delivered an evening filled with thrillers and high-octane games.

In group A, Match of the Week between Berlin and Veszprém remained close until the final ten minutes, when Füchse took the upper hand to compile a ninth straight victory. Sporting, on the other side, took the points easily against Kolstad at home.

The three group B games delivered two completely different games, as Barça took two easy points in GOG, Paris lost for the second time of the season against Plock while Szeged had to wait until the final seconds to shake off Zagreb’s resistance.

  • as Emil Nielsen delivered a blinding performance for his return in his home country, Barça took a commanding win in GOG (41:28)

  • for the first game on the bench of new coach Nenad Sostaric, Zagreb gave Szeged a nice run for their money, but still could not take their first points (26:32)

  • Sporting inflicted Kolstad their seventh defeat in a row (44:31), as Orri Freyr Thorkelsson scored nine

  • at the end of a tense match, Plock took the points in Paris to remain third in group B (30:29)

  • in a thrilling Match of the Week, Berlin managed to remain undefeated by beating Veszprém (38:34)

  • after scoring 10 goals, Berlin’s Lasse Andersson was elected Player of the Match

  • Berlin remain top of group A ahead of Aalborg, while Barça are second in group B, just ahead of Plock

GROUP A

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR) 44:31 (22:15)

H2H: 2-0-0

Top scorers: Orri Freyr Thorkelsson (Sporting) 9 goals, Simon Jeppsson (Kolstad) 7 goals

It did not take long for Sporting to take the momentum in this Thursday night game. With a strong defence, and making the most of their opponents’ turnovers, the hosts put their foot to the pedal right away. And as Orri Freyr Thorkelsson scored his fourth goal, Sporting were already ahead by four after 14 minutes. Kolstad never managed to recover from this bad start, even though Simon Jeppsson scored three goals in the first half alone. Sporting’s advantage kept on increasing and, at the break, the hosts were ahead by seven, three goals less than their maximum advantage of the first half. With such a safety net, Sporting seemed in control for the whole of the second part. Martim Costa picked up scoring duties for the Portuguese side, which never saw its advantage melt down. Instead, it pushed in the last 10 minutes to make the gap reach 13 goals on the siren, the biggest of the evening.

 

 

Screenshot 2025 11 27 At 23.16.24
I am very happy with this victory and the return to the winning ways in EHF Champions League after two losses. Final score is important, but team win is what matters the most.
Orri Freyr Þorkelsson
Left wing, Sporting Clube de Portugal
Screenshot 2025 11 27 At 23.16.38
Congrats to Sporting, a well-deserved win for them out there today. Our defense is lacking, we have a lot to work on on that side of the court.
Martin Hernes Hovde
Line player, Kolstad Handball

MOTW: Füchse Berlin (GER) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN) 38:34 (19:18)

H2H: 4-0-2

Top scorers: Lasse Andersson (Berlin) 10 goals, Hugo Descat (Veszprém) 8 goals

Veszprém had one tactic at the start of the game, and it was to play as fast as possible. Despite Füchse not being quite the slowest of teams, the hosts were clearly outran by their opponents in the first quarter. French duo Hugo Descat and Nédim Rémili scored three times each and after just 17 minutes, Veszprém were ahead by three. The Hungarian side especially made a good job at neutralising Mathias Gidsel, as the best scorer of the competition so far only scored three goals in the first half. But when he managed to get past Rodrigo Corrales, the left-hander allowed Berlin to take the lead for the first time in the game at the 27th minute. Even though Füchse were able to keep their advantage safe until the break, everything remained open ahead of the second. Teams were leveled throughout the biggest part of the second half, almost all the way until the final ten minutes. That's when Lasse Ludwig made a couple of crucial saves, and his team scored four unanswered goals through Lasse Andersson and Tobias Grondahl. Having taken a four-goals advantage, Füchse never let it go, taking their ninth straight victory of the season.

 

 

Screenshot 2025 11 27 At 23.23.22
It was a very intense game from the start. They came out with a lot of power and toughness. We fought our way back, also with a more aggressive defence. That allowed us to capitalize on a few mistakes they made. In the second half, we showed strength and stability and deserved the two points in the end.
Max Darj
Line player, Füchse Berlin
Screenshot 2025 11 27 At 23.23.59
We fought, but they were better than us. We missed too many clear scoring chances. We did some stupid things in possession, lost eight balls in just the first half. Thats a lot of advantage for a team like this. In the second half we were leading the game. In defense we had some problems in 1-v-1 pieces because we were not helping each other. We need to work more and try to improve.
Xavier Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprem HC

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs Barça (ESP) 28:41 (14:21)

 H2H: 1-1-14

Top scorers: Frederik Bjerre and Hjalte Lykke (GOG) 5 goals, Luis Frade (Barça) 9 goals

Going back to play in your home country is always a special occasion, and this Thursday night was no different for Barça goalkeeper Emil Nielsen. The Dane made sure he would please his fans by making five saves in the first quarter of the game, helping his team take an early five-goal lead after 15 minutes. GOG never recovered from their lackluster start, and with Nielsen delivering yet another blistering performance, Barça increased their lead. As Timothey N’Guessan and Luis Frade both scored four in the first act, the Blaugranas were up by seven at the break. The 15 minutes of rest did not give the opportunity to the hosts to turn things around. As they recovered the balls lost by their opponents, Barça increased their advantage even more, making it to 10 goals just six minutes after coming back to the court. The gap peaked at 14 goals in the 42nd minute, but as the end of the game closed in, GOG finally showed a reaction. With Oli Mittun scoring four, the hosts came back within 11 but failed to really frighten Barça, as the Spanish team cruised away to a comfortable victory.


Screenshot 2025 11 27 At 21.55.51
I think Barcelona showed how handball should be played. We didn’t reach our level today, it’s extremely difficult to do it playing one of the best teams in the world. We need to take as much as we can from this game and use it to get better.
Anton Lindskog
Line player, GOG
Screenshot 2025 11 27 At 21.54.17
I’m very happy with the win today. We played a good game and solidified our position as one of the best teams in Europe, so I’m really satisfied with that.
Emil Nielsen
Goalkeeper, Barca

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 32:26 (16:16)

H2H: 14-3-7

Top scorers: Mario Sostaric (Szeged) 9 goals, Ihar Bialauski (Zagreb) 7 goals

When the two teams played against each other a couple of weeks ago, it took Szeged one half to find the solution against Zagreb’s defence. Tonight, the Hungarian side only needed 19 minutes to score 10 goals, the amount they had scored after 30 minutes in Zagreb. But that does not mean their visitors gave up early, though, as Zagreb were level with their opponents throughout the first half, led by Filip Glavas and his five goals. After the right-winger scored a seven-meters throw in the last minute, both teams were level at the break. They remained so until the last 10 minutes, as both teams traded tough defences and splendid goals. After Petar Topic was sent off for Zagreb, his team did not score for eight minutes and their opponents finally managed to break away on the scoreboard. Two straight goals by Marin Melinic and a fastbreak concluded by Mario Sostaric put Szeged four goals ahead with four minutes left to play. That was more than enough for them to secure the victory. As Sostaric sealed the deal a couple of second after, scoring his ninth goal of the day, Father Christmas, who made an appearance in the stands of the PICK Arena, appeared to be particularly delighted.

 

Screenshot 2025 11 27 At 21.52.54
The Zagreb team played very well; they proved to be a tough and uncomfortable opponent. I have to praise my players too, they behaved like true winners. We went into the match as favorites, but it was very difficult to turn that status into a victory today. In recent weeks we have gone through several upsetting events at the club and have lost two colleagues. On top of that, I have never seen so many injuries in the team: this time we were missing Bence Bánhidi, Magnus Abelvik and Jim Gottfridsson. Even so, we are a club that is capable of winning matches like these. In the end it made a big difference that we had more players available: the arrival of Jovica Nikolic allowed Imanol Garciandia to rest, and his freshness in the closing stages became a decisive factor.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
Screenshot 2025 11 27 At 21.53.14
We did everything we could to earn a point under our new coach; we wanted to win, and for fifty-five minutes we managed to execute what we had planned. Szeged played very hard, while we received too many two-minute suspensions – and even a red card at the end. Our technical mistakes ultimately cost us the two points.
Petar Topic
Line Player, HC Zagreb

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 29:30 (14:18)

H2H: 9-0-3

Top scorers: Elohim Prandi (Paris) 8 goals, Michal Daszek (Plock) 7 goals

Plock’s second half against Paris in the first confrontation between the two sides might have been one of the best for the Polish side so far this season, and Wisla picked up from there from throw-off. Displaying their trademark strong defence, with Mirko Allilovic doing the job between the posts, Plock took the reins on the scoreboard and kept it throughout the first half. Despite Elohim Prandi netting six times in the first half alone, Plock increased their advantage to four goals at the break. It could even had been more, had Melvyn Richardson scored his last-second penalty. Plock, again, had opportunities to turn their advantage into a five-goal one several times at the start of the second half, but did not manage to convert them. Instead, Paris came back within one several times, but could not get in front. Mirko Allilovic pulled off a couple of important saves and Gergo Fazekas scored the game-winner 30 seconds before the final whistle to secure an important away victory for Plock.

