Last W17 EHF EURO 2025 seats secured

Eight countries were distributed in two groups for the W17 EHF EURO 2025 qualification tournaments, hosted by Poland and Türkiye, as the top two teams in each group secured their spots for the competition in Montenegro.

The hosts of group A, Poland, booked their ticket to the W17 EHF EURO 2025 as leaders of the group with four points after two wins and one loss. Also with four points, but second-ranked in the tournament, were Lithuania, whose only defeat came in the match against the hosts, 34:25.

Among the competing nations in group B, Slovakia ended the weekend on a high with three victories, topping the tournament with six points and sealing their W17 EHF EURO 2025 participation. This marks their return to the competition after missing out on a ticket for the 2023 edition. Hosts Türkiye will also join the final event in Montenegro as they finished second in the group with four points.

The list of participants for the event also includes Denmark, Hungary, Germany, France, Croatia, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Montenegro, Romania, Iceland, Portugal, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Czechia, Serbia, Spain, Austria, Slovenia and Faroe Islands, who will be in the fight for the trophy.

The other four participating teams last weekend — Finland, Israel, Italy and Ukraine —, who ranked third and fourth in their respective groups, will take part in the W17 EHF Championship 2025.

Left wing Liam Lulu from Israel had an amazing performance in the qualification tournament in Poland, as she netted 41 goals — including 18 in the match against Finland — to become the best scorer of the weekend.