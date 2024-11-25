Last W17 EHF EURO 2025 seats secured

Last W17 EHF EURO 2025 seats secured

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
25 November 2024, 10:00

The line-up for the W17 EHF EURO 2025 is now complete, following an action-packed weekend in which four teams secured their participation in the final tournament. Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Türkiye will join the competition in Montenegro between 30 July and 10 August 2025, alongside 20 other teams already qualified for the event. This will be the first women's Younger Age Category event with 24 teams.

Eight countries were distributed in two groups for the W17 EHF EURO 2025 qualification tournaments, hosted by Poland and Türkiye, as the top two teams in each group secured their spots for the competition in Montenegro.

The hosts of group A, Poland, booked their ticket to the W17 EHF EURO 2025 as leaders of the group with four points after two wins and one loss. Also with four points, but second-ranked in the tournament, were Lithuania, whose only defeat came in the match against the hosts, 34:25.

Among the competing nations in group B, Slovakia ended the weekend on a high with three victories, topping the tournament with six points and sealing their W17 EHF EURO 2025 participation. This marks their return to the competition after missing out on a ticket for the 2023 edition. Hosts Türkiye will also join the final event in Montenegro as they finished second in the group with four points. 

The list of participants for the event also includes Denmark, Hungary, Germany, France, Croatia, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Montenegro, Romania, Iceland, Portugal, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Czechia, Serbia, Spain, Austria, Slovenia and Faroe Islands, who will be in the fight for the trophy.

The other four participating teams last weekend — Finland, Israel, Italy and Ukraine —, who ranked third and fourth in their respective groups, will take part in the W17 EHF Championship 2025.

Left wing Liam Lulu from Israel had an amazing performance in the qualification tournament in Poland, as she netted 41 goals — including 18 in the match against Finland — to become the best scorer of the weekend.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DSC07111 THF
Turkish Handball Federation
DSC 7061
Polish Handball Federation
221124TUR ITA4925 THF
Turkish Handball Federation
DSC06009 THF
Turkish Handball Federation
DSC 6203
Polish Handball Federation
DSC 8144
Polish Handball Federation

Main photo © Turkish Handball Federation

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2024 11 23 Dicker Daniel@Thomas Bobens
Previous Article Dramatic return leg set up as first teams secure Last 16 tickets
20221105 AH 781
Next Article How to follow the Women's EHF EURO 2024

Latest news

More News