How to follow the Women's EHF EURO 2024

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com
The official championship website is available in English and provides extensive information for all handball fans throughout the tournament, including a daily live blog summarising the key events throughout the day (starting on Wednesday 27 November).
The website features live statistics for every match and in-depth statistics for every team and every player.
Related photos and videos for every match are immediately accessible through the website. Additionally, ehfeuro.eurohandball.com will offer its users regular news updates and exclusive features and interviews during the final tournament.
EHF EURO newsletter
The EHF EURO newsletter arrives daily direct to fans’ inboxes throughout the final tournament, bringing results, news and features and showcasing the best of the competition.
It will highlight the best stories from the EHF’s team of expert journalists and ensure that fans are kept up to date with an easy-to-read digest of the latest from the courts. Click here to register for the newsletter.
A game hub on the Home of Handball app
The EHF’s dedicated mobile app, Home of Handball, is available on iOS and Android. Fans can choose their favourite EHF EURO team, play the match predictor, and vote for the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, for each and every game throughout the tournament.
The All-star Team vote will also be exclusively available on the official app.
The match predictor and voting tools can be found in the app's 'Game Hub'. The Player of the Match vote will open in the 45th minute of every game and voting gives you the chance to win prizes, including tickets, goody bags and jerseys.
The app also includes EHFTV highlights, live scores and all the information you could need on every team at the championships.
Video streaming
All 65 matches will be streamed live with English commentary and will be available on demand on EHFTV – geo-restrictions and subscription options will apply. The EHF’s own OTT platform will also feature highlights from all matches and behind-the-scenes reports.
On the championship’s YouTube channel, handball fans are able to enjoy near-live viral clips, daily highlights, the best goals and saves and much more.
Broadcasters
TV broadcasters from around the world will be showing EHF EURO matches. This list is correct as of 25 November.
Albania: Arenasport
Asia: beIN Sports Asia
Australia: beIN Sports Asia
Austria: ORF
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arenasport
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: RTL
Czechia: Czech TV, AMC
Denmark: TV2 Denmark
Faroe Islands: KVF
Finland: Viaplay
France (including Andorra, Monaco and overseas territories): beIN Sports France, TF1
Georgia: Silknet
Germany: Sportdeutschland TV; RTL, ARD, ZDF & Regional Channels (news)
Greece: Cosmote
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV; Stod/Syn (news)
Israel: Charlton
Italy: Pallamano.tv
Japan: DAZN
Kosovo: Arenasport
Montenegro: RTCG
Netherlands: Ziggo; NOS (news)
New Zealand: beIN Sports Asia
North Macedonia: Arenasport
Norway: Viaplay, TV2 Norway
Poland: Eurosport
Portugal: RTP
Romania: Prima TV, DIGI
Russia: Match TV
Serbia: Arenasport, RTS
Slovakia: RTVS, AMC
Slovenia: Arenasport, RTV Slovenia
Spain: TVE
South & Central America: ESPN
Sweden: Viaplay
Switzerland: SRG
Türkiye: TRT
UK: Viaplay
Ukraine: Poverkhnost
USA: beIN Sports USA
EHF live show presented by Trivago
The EHF vertical live show presented will stream live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and the EHF EURO Instagram channel during the tournament. It will be hosted by Serbian all-time top scorer Andrea Lekic and Slovenian star Ana Gros, alongside 'The Spin: We talk handball' podcast crew, Víctor Tomás and Bengt Kunkel.