László Nagy: "We can surprise if everybody steps up"

How was your debut at EUROs? Were you nervous?

My first European championship was held in Slovenia in 2004, pretty close to Hungary, so the fans were with us. That was my opener and I remember that I was a little disappointed before the tournament as we missed two EUROs after competing at the World Championship in 1999. I had international experience, so I kind of knew what to expect, so my hands were not really shaky. However, the Men’s EHF EURO is on a different level. Here, every team is very competent and among the best. We advanced from the group stage but could not reach the semi-finals.

How did you prepare yourself mentally for the EHF EURO?

I was always motivated by winning in every competition. Yet, at the EURO, I had to recognise that we go step-by-step. Nowadays, it is a little bit different as many experts are around the group, but back then we were mostly alone, so we had to come to conclusions by ourselves. Although I had worked with a psychologist on the challenges, to evolve my concentration and develop a routine, nobody was there, only my teammates. And that is still a huge difference between a club and the national team. In the club, the players are getting ready usually alone with help from experts, at the national squad you build up yourself with the support of your teammates, and only nuances decide the results.

Which event was the most memorable for you?

I enjoyed every one of them, but it was a dream for me to play in front of the home crowd. Sadly, as a player, I did not have a chance. At this moment, I cannot choose my favourite EURO, however, I hope that the upcoming will be the most memorable.

Which one was the toughest?

In 2006, Switzerland hosted the competition and we dropped out after the preliminary round, winning only against Iceland in the final game. It still hurts to recall the matches against Denmark, who finished with bronze, and Serbia and Montenegro. I hoped and expected a better outcome.

As a team, which one brings out the best feelings?

I played almost twenty years in the national jersey with different generations. In the beginning, I was the young one, then came my age group and in the last years, I was the most experienced. Today, I am off the court, yet close to the squad as a part of the coaching staff and to be honest, I have never seen anything like it with the current lineup. They are so tough mentally, they would do anything we asked them, they never give up.

The Hungarian Handball Federation helps us with courses and experts to gain confidence and to be strong in our heads. On the other hand, the clubs also realised the importance of mentality. Still, at the national team, we do not have too much time together as the players spend around eleven months out of twelve with their clubs. In that such a small duration, we help them to accept the environment and their own habits as well as behaviour.

What is your expectation of the guys?

Years before, the Hungarian media was full with the final alarms regarding the domestic men’s handball. We changed the philosophy, the mentality since I took over as Vice President responsible for men’s handball from youth to the national team in 2019. This adjustment was not easy, however, the results speak for themselves. Our main focus is on to head back to the top 8-10 teams, regularly. The average age is around 25 years and in today’s handball, athletes still perform their best even after 30, which gives us at least a 6-8 years window with this group.

If we continue this path, we will be stronger and stronger. At home, there is no try, we have to serve our fans and win as much as possible. The federation expects them to be in the top eight and I think the same. The first six national teams are a little bit ahead of us. In the long history of the Hungarian men’s handball, we never finished on the podium at EHF EURO but we dare to dream. We can cause a surprise if everybody steps up.

Who can lead be leaders of the Hungarian team?

At the latest tournaments, we showed our strength. In every position, every aspect of the game, there is someone who steps up. In defence, Adrián Sipos holds the line together. Bence Bánhídi is one of the best at his position, he will carry a huge load on both sides of the court for sure. To start a good team, look for a great keeper as the saying goes, well we have Roland Mikler, who is fantastic.

At the playmaker position, Máté Lékai is getting in better shape and form and our wings are confident. The point is that everybody always gives the absolute maximum and I love to see those players who have fewer minutes in their clubs but with the national team they are unstoppable, one of them is for example Miklós Rosta. So, we have talent and the guys will be ready for January.

Is it an advantage or a burden to play in front of your fans?

The players from Szeged and Veszprém are aware of playing with jam-packed arenas and those who played in the FINAL4, even more so. I hope that playing in front of the Hungarian fans will boost the boys and not put any pressure on their shoulders. It is a huge chance for them to play at home, they should create an everlasting experience.

How would you describe the Hungarian supporters?

The people of Hungary love sports and you can feel it in the stands, they are one of the best in the world when it comes to cheering. Also, the expectations are high, but it is the same in other sports. It feels great that a whole country is behind you, it encourages you. I am pretty sure, that they will be with us as an eighth player on the court.

What feelings do you go through during a game?

I am always a staff member, always have to act professionally, but it is hard for me to be a supporter even if my team is not involved. Even with friends, I stay cool. I have never been the loudest.

What are the differences in handball between the beginning of your career and now?

The pace and it became tougher and more aggressive in defence, also the one against one challenges are more spectacular. In today’s handball, the teams are closer to each other tactics-wise, so you cannot really surprise each other there. And turnovers are more crucial than before because these lead to easier goals as scoring against the defensive wall is much harder.