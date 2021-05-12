Late but deserved win for Barça in Brest

In the club's first ever EHF Champions League quarter-final, HC Meshkov Brest stood brave and fought brilliantly for 55 minutes on Wednesday, but favourites Barça took home a 33:29 win in the end.

Barça started strong, but from minute 20 on, Meshkov were on the same level, with rising star Mikita Vailupau on fire. But even the right wing's 11 goals were enough for the newly crowned Belarusian champions to stage an upset.

Barça have now won 31 from their last 32 matches in the EHF Champions League.

QUARTER-FINAL:

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs Barça (ESP) 29:33 (16:17)

Barça, without injured Raul Entrerrios, Blaz Janc and Aitor Arino, pulled ahead 9:4 and 13:7, as the 7-against-6 attempts from Brest, who had to do without key player Marko Panic, faltered

Meshkov replacing goalkeeper Ivan Pesic, who started with 0 saves from 13 shots, with Ilya Usik, who saved 50% of all shots until the break, changed the game with Mikita Vailupau starring for the hosts

after the break, Barça led by three goals several times but Pesic's return between the posts boosted Brest

the hosts had the chance to turn the tide and were still level (28:28) after 55 minutes, though they were never in the lead

two late goals each from Dika Mem and Aleix Gómez decided the match

What a night for the left-handers

On both sides, left-handed players were the top scorers on Wednesday night. Outstanding Mikita Vailupau netted 11 times to raise his total for the season to 86, just four short of leading scorer Alex Dujshebaev from eliminated Lomza Vive Kielce. The second-best scorer at EHF EURO 2020 behind Sander Sagosen, Vailupau is about to write a new chapter. For Barça, right back Dika Mem (10) and right wing Aleix Gómez (six) were the top scorers, almost netting half of their team's goals this evening.