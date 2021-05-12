Barthold: “We are here now and we are here to stay”

Aalborg Håndbold have been the team on everybody’s lips over the past couple of months as a number of big name signings for the coming seasons have made waves across European handball.

However, the current collection of players at the Danish champions have caught enough attention themselves over the past two seasons, claiming some impressive victories and reaching their first EHF Champions League quarter-final.

They face SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the first leg on Thursday (live on EHFTV at 18:45 CEST) and left wing Sebastian Barthold can feel the sense of occasion.

“We are in the middle of a domestic play-off as well, so there is a lot going on, but we are starting to feel like it is the quarter-final now. We have been looking at videos and targeting our practice for a more tactical approach against Flensburg.”

The Norwegian left wing scored nine goals in the tightest clash of the play-offs against Porto, where the two sides could not be separated on the scoreboard after 120 minutes of handball, drawing 56:56, but Aalborg managed a tricky and nervy situation well to progress on the away goals rule.

“It shows that we have something to do in this competition. In the end, it is a mental game to see who can hold their nerve and going through to the quarter-finals was a massive step for us as a team and our personal character as we know we can win these close matches and be among the best teams in Europe.”