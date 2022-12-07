Late comeback brings Celje second victory 

We are really happy to get a win. After a bad start to the second half, we showed character and overturned the match in our favour. Sadly our captain Aleks Vlah got injured today, and couldn’t help us at the very end of the match. We've also had other problems with injuries, both pre-match and on the match, so hopefully we manage to get back to a clean injury record real soon.

Alem Toskic Coach, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško