Kielce climb to top of the group

Lomza Industria Kielce are the new number one of group B – at least for 24 hours ahead of Barça’s match against Aalborg on Thursday. Thanks to their seventh consecutive victory, this time a 31:28 win against OTP Bank – Pick Szeged, the Polish side are now on 16 points, one point ahead of the defending champions.

Eight goals from Arkadiusz Moryto, who was awarded Player of the Match, and 14 saves by goalkeeper Andreas Wolff were the keys to victory in a quite one-sided MOTW, in which Szeged did not lead for a single second.