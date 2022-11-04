Late comeback earns Hungary win over Switzerland

Switzerland had a strong first showing at a final tournament as they were making their opponents sweat with a strong defence. The young team of head coach Martin Albertsen was giving their best and was in the lead for most of the match - until the 50th minute.

Playing without a goalkeeper went downside as the Hungarian side scored two easy goals for what turned out to be a decisive phase in the game.

GROUP A

Hungary vs Switzerland 33:28 (12:14)

Tabea Schmid will go down in Swiss handball history as the country's first player to score at an EHF EURO final tournament; she ended up on six goals

Switzerland were playing well in defence, changing from 6-0 to 4-2 and 5-1, causing Hungary's attack big problems

the Swiss team had a three-goal lead in the first half on three occasions, also thanks to nice saves by Lea Schüpbach

Hungary finally found their strength in the second half as Gréta Kácsor netted for their first lead in the match (18:17) but could not keep it for a long time as the Swiss side made a turnover

Viktória Lukács scored her 50th EHF EURO goal in the 51st minute and, more importantly, it was a goal for a 26:24 lead which paved the way to Hungary's triumph

the Player of the match was Katrin Klujber who was also Hungary's top scorer with nine goals

Hungary's late comeback

Switzerland can be proud of their first EHF EURO performance, but they have to congratulate the Hungarian team for a comeback. It might come from the inexperience of the opponents, but Hungary took the opportunity given them in the last 10 minutes. Led by Katrin Klujber and Viktória Lukács, Hungary seemed more energetic on the court in the second half, with a much stronger defence, and producing quick goals.