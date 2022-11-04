Late comeback earns Hungary win over Switzerland
Hungary have started their 14th EHF EURO journey with a clear 33:28 win in Ljubljana on Friday night, despite having troubles for 50 minutes against debutants Switzerland.
Switzerland had a strong first showing at a final tournament as they were making their opponents sweat with a strong defence. The young team of head coach Martin Albertsen was giving their best and was in the lead for most of the match - until the 50th minute.
Playing without a goalkeeper went downside as the Hungarian side scored two easy goals for what turned out to be a decisive phase in the game.
GROUP A
Hungary vs Switzerland 33:28 (12:14)
- Tabea Schmid will go down in Swiss handball history as the country's first player to score at an EHF EURO final tournament; she ended up on six goals
- Switzerland were playing well in defence, changing from 6-0 to 4-2 and 5-1, causing Hungary's attack big problems
- the Swiss team had a three-goal lead in the first half on three occasions, also thanks to nice saves by Lea Schüpbach
- Hungary finally found their strength in the second half as Gréta Kácsor netted for their first lead in the match (18:17) but could not keep it for a long time as the Swiss side made a turnover
- Viktória Lukács scored her 50th EHF EURO goal in the 51st minute and, more importantly, it was a goal for a 26:24 lead which paved the way to Hungary's triumph
- the Player of the match was Katrin Klujber who was also Hungary's top scorer with nine goals
Hungary's late comeback
Switzerland can be proud of their first EHF EURO performance, but they have to congratulate the Hungarian team for a comeback. It might come from the inexperience of the opponents, but Hungary took the opportunity given them in the last 10 minutes. Led by Katrin Klujber and Viktória Lukács, Hungary seemed more energetic on the court in the second half, with a much stronger defence, and producing quick goals.
This victory is very important for us. Switzerland made a good job and we had to fight for the win. In the first half, we made too many mistakes and let them score some easy goals. In the second part, we netted more easily, and took an advantage of their empty goal.
We were trying to maintain the same level (in the second half). Maybe, mentally, we saw the score and thought they could not catch us. We had four bad minutes at the end, which allowed them a comeback and win.