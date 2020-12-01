The EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 heads into its penultimate round of 2020 this week.

In group A, second-ranked Flensburg and third-ranked Brest will be eager to reduce the gap to leaders Kielce.

In group B, leaders Barça are after their 21st straight win in the competition, but they travel to Aalborg who upset Veszprém last week.

Veszprém host Kiel, less than four weeks before the teams meet again at the VELUX EHF FINAL4, and Motor can take a giant step towards the play-offs if they beat Celje.

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN)

Thursday 3 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Flensburg won four of their six previous duels with Szeged, including all three home games

Szeged took their first points of the season last week, against Elverum, and are ranked seventh, while Flensburg are second

in the Hungarian league, Szeged suffered their first home defeat in 27 years against another team than Veszprém, losing 33:30 to Csurgo

in the Bundesliga, Flensburg defeated Balingen (32:25) and are ranked third

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)

Thursday 3 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Brest and Elverum have not played each other before in a European club competition, and their match in Norway in round 6 was postponed

Brest are ranked third with seven points from six games

Elverum are bottom of the group with two points, just behind Szeged (two points) and Vardar (three)

Elverum had an easy win in their domestic league this weekend, 33:21 against Fjellhammer IL

GROUP B

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)

Wednesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Barça won the high-scoring reverse fixture on home ground 42:33 and remain the only team in the competition yet to drop a point

after three straight defeats, Aalborg upset Veszprém (32:30) in Hungary last week

Dika Mem (39 goals for Barça) and Buster Juul (33 for Aalborg) are among the eight best scorers of the competition

Barça won all seven previous duels against Aalborg, including a 31:11 away win in a Last 16 match of the 2014/15 season when they last won the title

Barça are without Danish left wing Casper U. Mortensen, who underwent knee surgery

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Wednesday 2 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Veszprém are four points ahead of Kiel after seven matches each, despite their defeat at home against Aalborg last week

in the reverse fixture Veszprém came back from three goals downs in the final three minutes to get a 31:31 draw - the first ever draw between the teams

Veszprém and Kiel both won 10 of their previous 21 matches

in less than four weeks, both teams meet again - in the semi-final at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 in Cologne on 28 December

Veszprém players Rogerio Moraes and Rasmus Lauge played for Kiel in the past

HC Motor (UKR) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

Thursday 3 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV