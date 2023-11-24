Lekic's landmark goal: What the stats say

So overall, it sounds like it was a normal day at the office for the Serbian international. With the one big exception that she became only the fourth player to score a 1,000th goal!

Longevity is the key

What’s particularly striking is Lekic's longevity. With 52 goals, she leads the scoring charts in her 17th EHF Champions League season. She has scored only three goals fewer than her tally last year and is on track to have her best scoring season since at least 2018/19 where she scored 73 goals for CSM Bucuresti.

Per game, her 6.5 goals per game is third best behind Kristine Breistøl (7.4) and Anna Vyakhireva (6.8) who have played one and two games fewer, respectively. If she is able to keep scoring at this rate and continues to play every game, she is going to set a new personal record for goals scored before the knockout stage begins. Her record is 88 in 2008/09, but she is currently projected to have 91 goals after 14 games.

So, it seems that there is much more possible for the 2013 IHF World Player of the Year than the 1,002 goals she has scored thus far. Anita Görbicz currently ranks third in the all-time scoring list of the EHF Champions League with 1,016 goals. In two or three games, Lekic should overtake her former teammate from Györ and climb to third place.

After that, however, it is much more difficult to predict how high up the podium the Serbian can go and how long she will be able to hold her place. A lot depends on how successful Cristina Neagu (1,069 goals) and Jovanka Radičević (1,110 goals) can continue to be and how long they will continue to play. If one of them finishes her career before Lekic, it is quite possible that she will overtake them. Otherwise, it probably will not be possible since they are still scoring well; both have already scored 41 goals each this season.

Can Lekic, Neagu and Radičević ever be overtaken?

Of course, there are also younger players pushing for the throne from behind, or at least for the 1,000-goal mark. The next players to notch a four-digit number of goals in the EHF Champions League should be Ana Gros and Nora Mørk. With 864 and 831 goals, respectively, they currently rank fifth and seventh in the all-time scoring list.

Based on the projections of their recent scoring numbers, it should take roughly 40 games for Gros and 30 for Mørk to reach 1,000 goals. So, for Gros it could be in the 2025/26 season, which she could definitely achieve as her current contract with RK Krim runs until 2026.

Mørk, however, could already overtake Gros this season and get to the 1,000 goal mark next season at the earliest. But here, too, it is of course important that she stays healthy and that her team gets as far as possible in the competition. Whether Mørk or Gros could then also attack the top three of Radičević, Neagu and Lekic depends heavily on how long they all can continue.