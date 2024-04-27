17:50
Aquarama Kristiansand is sold out for this match. Around 2000 home spectators await the arrival of the Hungarian giant whose coach Per Johansson will have his CL debut after replacing Ulrik Kirkely in March. Johansson is also Dutch national team coach.
"I'm driven by big games where it's all or nothing. Everyone in the team is aware of the weight and importance of this match, I work with players who are all about winning. We are facing the defending champion and we know very well that we will need the best possible performance to win", said Johansson.
Even though Györ enjoyed a more successful group phase, Vipers won their last three duels, including the 2021/22 final and the 2022/23 semi-final at the EHF FINAL4.
17:47
In less than 15 minutes time triple current champions Vipers Kristiansand are hosts to five-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC.
Vipers eliminated DVSC 56:55 on aggregate in the play-offs, while Györ skipped the play-offs by winning group A with 23 points out of possible 28.
These two teams have won the Champions League in eight out of the last 10 editions. Some would say this is the final before the final, although that is probably a bit harsh to the rest of the field. But, also it's not that far from the truth.
17:45
Henny Reistad was voted Player of the Match for this MOTW.
17:43
That's Esbjerg's third straight victory against FTC this season, but it still doesn't have to mean anything, especially after FTC turned it around against Brest in the play-offs.
Last year's finalists have suffered their 10th defeat in this CL season and fifth in a row at home. Despite all of that, they're still alive in this competition and one good match in Denmark is all they need to reach the EHF FINAL4.
Henny Reistad with 10 goals led the way for Esbjerg, just like Andrea Lekic for FTC with seven. Nora Mørk provided precious assistance to Reistad with six goals, as well as Anne Kristensen with 11 saves. Blanka Böde-Bíró also had a phenomenal game, saving 13 shots.
17:34
Esbjerg travel back to Denmark with a single goal advantage. It could have been more for the Danes, but also less.
After Böde-Bíró's save, FTC had the opportunity to level the match in the final minute, but couldn't get a shot. In the last 20 seconds, FTC's defence made a good block and then Böde-Bíró stopped Mørk's ball on the goal-line.
17:32 | FULL-TIME
17:28
Hársfalvi and Simon bring back hope to FTC, Esbjerg's lead is reduced to 26:25! Final two minutes.
17:25
Rikke Iversen outsmarts Böde-Bíró from fast break and now Esbjerg lead 25:22 with only five minutes to go. FTC have spent so much energy coming back into this match and now it seems they can't step it up enough to win it.
17:22
After almost six full minutes of play Esbjerg found the net (21:22) and then Jesper Jensen pulled a magnificent move. He put Amalie Milling on goal for Lekic's penalty and she's saved it! Her first play of the match, and at such an important moment.
Reistad immediately takes full advantage to make it +2 to Esbjerg, 23:21. Timeout FTC.
17:18
With 10 minutes until the final buzzer, FTC are level, 21:21! Böde-Bíró added yet another save before Hársfalvi netted for the first parity since 10:10. Previously, Malestein and Bölk scored for FTC.
17:15
Cvijic, who's returned into action after that ankle injury, received a two-minute suspension. However, Böde-Bíró came to rescue by saving Mørk's penalty shot, her ninth save of the match. It's still 21:18.
17:11
Both teams could have scored now, but failed to convert their fast breaks. A hectic sequence of play is interrupted by Jensen's timeout. Esbjerg lead 21:18 with 14 minutes left in this match.
17:08
Henny Reistad has been quiet in the second half and now she scores from outside over the home defensive wall. That's her seventh goal and gives Esbjerg some more breathing space, 20:17.
17:02
How important that Lekic's steal might prove to be. Suddenly, it's a one-goal match after Lekic scores twice in a row to narrow the gap do 17:16. Lekic is today's leading scorer with seven goals.
16:58
What a steal from Lekic to prevent Esbjerg running away to a five-goal lead. Instead, it's 16:13 after the Serbian legend assisted for Kisfaludy's goal.
16:53
Iversen scores for Esbjerg (14:11) as Dragana Cvijic injures her ankle. She can't continue, at least for now, and she's escorted back to the bench.
16:51
Second half is under way. First offence for Esbjerg.
16:48
Also check out our features on Esbjerg's stats as well as legends of the game Andrea Lekic and Nora Mørk.