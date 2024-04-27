2024

LIVE BLOG: Györ outplay reigning champions; Esbjerg take MOTW

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
27 April 2024, 15:00

The EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals will confirm the four participants in the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 on 1/2 June at MVM Dome in Budapest. This weekend's first leg opens with the Match of the Week, in which FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host Team Esbjerg.

 

Saturday 27 April

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

19:50

Here are some of the first quotes from Kristiansand.

Katrine Lunde, Vipers' goalkeeper:

"Seven goals is quite a lot, but we will be ready again next week. We are good enough to do it."

Nadine Szollosi-Schatzl, Györ's left wing: "We came here to win, we knew Vipers are a good team. There was maybe some revenge from the previous match, but I hope we will go into the second match like it's 0:0, and not plus seven for us."

19:41

Ana Gros with six goals was the most efficient player of the game, with her teammates Dale and Kristiansen adding four each. Silje Solberg on goal saved 10 shots (35 per cent efficiency).

Katrine Lunde also saved 10 shots for Vipers (28 per cent), while Tchaptchet led the scoring chart with five goals. Competition's top scorer Vyakhireva was limited to four successful shots from nine attempts.

19:37

Veronica Kristiansen's terrific goal from nine metres in the final seconds means Györ will leave Norway with a huge seven-goal advantage ahead of the second leg.

We mentioned at the break that Vipers would need a miracle in the second half today and the same applies for next week.

Even though you should never count out the team that won the previous three editions of the competition, a seven-goal deficit seems too big of a task for Vipers, who have shown plenty of vulnerability this season.

Györ? Not so much. They had some bleak performances near the end of the group phase, but today in Kristiansand they were magnificent.

19:32 | FULL-TIME

VIPERS KRISTIANSAND - GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 23:30

A truly commanding performance from Györ sees triple reigning champions Vipers come on the brink of elimination. The hosts only led 1:0 and were never tied since 3:3 early on in the match.

The Hungarians have shown what it means to have the best defence in the competition. It simply smothered Vipers' attack and in the end it was a routine victory for Györ.

It will be a huge task for Vipers to turn this deficit around next week as Györ have been almost flawless tonight.

19:23

A glimmer of hope for Vipers as Dale received her third two-minute suspension of the game at 25:21, but the hosts couldn't capitalise on it.

Furthermore, Jamina Roberts has now received her own two-minute suspension after which Ana Gros converted the penalty shot. Györ lead 26:21 with six minutes to go, this could be a crucial goal from the Slovenian.

19:16

Final 10 minutes of the game and Györ are still in control. They lead 25:20 right after Solberg saved Knedlikova's penalty shot. It's a short break now as Johansson called timeout.

Solberg's on nine saves so far.

19:11

Some Györ fans also made their way to Kristiansand. Surely they're enjoying the match because their team is playing some excellent handball.

Photo credit: Terje Refsnes

19:06

Vipers are beginning to find their range from outside, but Györ are not letting them come too close just yet. Jana Knedlikova, who used to be Györ's player from 2015 to 2020, scores from the penalty shot before Stine Oftedal nets her third goal to put the Hungarians six goals to the good (22:16).

Below, we can see a fine goal by Szollosi-Schatzl after an assist from Ryu.

19:00

Former Vipers player Veronica Kristiansen puts Györ seven goals in front, 18:11. Triple reigning champions are now in serious trouble, they must respond as soon as possible.

18:54

Second half in Norway starts with Vipers' attack.

18:48

This is the kind of fighting spirit Vipers need in the remainder of the match if they are to recover from this six-goal deficit.

18:42

And here are the highlights of that match in Érd Arena.

18:40

While we take a break from the Vipers - Györ match, here's the review from today's first match. In MOTW Esbjerg took a dramatic win against FTC.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2024 04 27 FTC Esbjerg Ricso (19)
EHF Champions League

Esbjerg deal FTC another home loss in MOTW

QUARTER-FINALS REVIEW: Team Esbjerg are now favoured to make their third EHF FINAL4 appearance in a row, after a 26:25 win against FTC-Rail…

today, 1 hours ago

18:38 | HALF-TIME

VIPERS KRISTIANSAND - GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 9:15

Excellent defence led by Solberg and a versatile attack were enough for Györ to comfortably take the first half in Aquarama Kristiansand in front of 2000 noisy home fans. Vipers are struggling to break down the competition's best defence and need a miracle in the second half.

18:31

Another masterpiece from Solberg who saves Arcos Poveda's clear-cut chance. She's on five saves out of 10 attempts. Györ lead 14:8 with five minutes left in the first half.

18:29

Two quick goals from Vipers and immediately Per Johansson stops the play and calls timeout. He doesn't want his team to take their lead lightly. It's 12:7 now.

18:24

Vipers are struggling to keep up with Györ at the moment. The guests lead 12:5 after a 4-0 run concluded by Nze Minko.

18:18

Vipers will need Anna Vyakhireva's goals tonight. Competition's top scorer gets her first of the match to make it 5:7, but Kari Dale, who used to play for Vipers (2016-2018), responds with Györ's eighth goal.

18:13

Tomáš Hlavatý, who used to work as an assistant in Györ, is forced to call a timeout after the Hungarian team raced off to a 6:3 lead. It's a 3-0 run to the guests in the last five minutes.

Silje Solberg impressed with a couple of saves in that run. Norwegian goalkeeper is joining Vipers next season and she's showing a glimpse of what the home crowd could expect in the future.

18:05

Five minutes, five goals. Abbingh twice for Vipers, Gros twice and Kristiansen once for Györ. The guests lead 3:2.

18:00

We're off in Kristiansand. Györ with the first possession.

17:55

We're all set for the second today's match.

Vipers have lost six matches this season, as many as in the previous two seasons combined. They finished only fourth in group B. So, they’re not used to losing that often, but nevertheless when they’re this far, they’re always dangerous, they know how to win.

Györ, on the other hand, had the best defence of the group stage, conceding only 356 goals or 25.4 per match.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 6
Terje Refsnes
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 31
Terje Refsnes
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 33
Terje Refsnes
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 35
Terje Refsnes

17:50

Aquarama Kristiansand is sold out for this match. Around 2000 home spectators await the arrival of the Hungarian giant whose coach Per Johansson will have his CL debut after replacing Ulrik Kirkely in March. Johansson is also Dutch national team coach.

"I'm driven by big games where it's all or nothing. Everyone in the team is aware of the weight and importance of this match, I work with players who are all about winning. We are facing the defending champion and we know very well that we will need the best possible performance to win", said Johansson.

Even though Györ enjoyed a more successful group phase, Vipers won their last three duels, including the 2021/22 final and the 2022/23 semi-final at the EHF FINAL4.

17:47

In less than 15 minutes time triple current champions Vipers Kristiansand are hosts to five-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC.

Vipers eliminated DVSC 56:55 on aggregate in the play-offs, while Györ skipped the play-offs by winning group A with 23 points out of possible 28.

These two teams have won the Champions League in eight out of the last 10 editions. Some would say this is the final before the final, although that is probably a bit harsh to the rest of the field. But, also it's not that far from the truth.

17:45

Henny Reistad was voted Player of the Match for this MOTW.

17:43

That's Esbjerg's third straight victory against FTC this season, but it still doesn't have to mean anything, especially after FTC turned it around against Brest in the play-offs.

Last year's finalists have suffered their 10th defeat in this CL season and fifth in a row at home. Despite all of that, they're still alive in this competition and one good match in Denmark is all they need to reach the EHF FINAL4.

Henny Reistad with 10 goals led the way for Esbjerg, just like Andrea Lekic for FTC with seven. Nora Mørk provided precious assistance to Reistad with six goals, as well as Anne Kristensen with 11 saves. Blanka Böde-Bíró also had a phenomenal game, saving 13 shots.

17:34

Esbjerg travel back to Denmark with a single goal advantage. It could have been more for the Danes, but also less.

After Böde-Bíró's save, FTC had the opportunity to level the match in the final minute, but couldn't get a shot. In the last 20 seconds, FTC's defence made a good block and then Böde-Bíró stopped Mørk's ball on the goal-line.

17:32 | FULL-TIME

FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA - TEAM ESBJERG 25:26

17:28

Hársfalvi and Simon bring back hope to FTC, Esbjerg's lead is reduced to 26:25! Final two minutes.

17:25

Rikke Iversen outsmarts Böde-Bíró from fast break and now Esbjerg lead 25:22 with only five minutes to go. FTC have spent so much energy coming back into this match and now it seems they can't step it up enough to win it.

17:22

After almost six full minutes of play Esbjerg found the net (21:22) and then Jesper Jensen pulled a magnificent move. He put Amalie Milling on goal for Lekic's penalty and she's saved it! Her first play of the match, and at such an important moment.

Reistad immediately takes full advantage to make it +2 to Esbjerg, 23:21. Timeout FTC.

17:18

With 10 minutes until the final buzzer, FTC are level, 21:21! Böde-Bíró added yet another save before Hársfalvi netted for the first parity since 10:10. Previously, Malestein and Bölk scored for FTC.

17:15

Cvijic, who's returned into action after that ankle injury, received a two-minute suspension. However, Böde-Bíró came to rescue by saving Mørk's penalty shot, her ninth save of the match. It's still 21:18.

17:11

Both teams could have scored now, but failed to convert their fast breaks. A hectic sequence of play is interrupted by Jensen's timeout. Esbjerg lead 21:18 with 14 minutes left in this match.

17:08

Henny Reistad has been quiet in the second half and now she scores from outside over the home defensive wall. That's her seventh goal and gives Esbjerg some more breathing space, 20:17.

17:02

How important that Lekic's steal might prove to be. Suddenly, it's a one-goal match after Lekic scores twice in a row to narrow the gap do 17:16. Lekic is today's leading scorer with seven goals.

16:58

What a steal from Lekic to prevent Esbjerg running away to a five-goal lead. Instead, it's 16:13 after the Serbian legend assisted for Kisfaludy's goal.

16:53

Iversen scores for Esbjerg (14:11) as Dragana Cvijic injures her ankle. She can't continue, at least for now, and she's escorted back to the bench.

16:51

Second half is under way. First offence for Esbjerg.

16:48

Also check out our features on Esbjerg's stats as well as legends of the game Andrea Lekic and Nora Mørk.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

NHC191123 EHF CL TE IH (25) Niels Husted
EHF Champions League

How Esbjerg’s “big three” shape their offence

STATS COUNTER: How can Esbjerg's and FTC's players make a difference in the MOTW? Find out what the data tells us.

2 days ago
20240316SMIC9247
EHF Champions League

Legends Lekic and Mørk clash for EHF FINAL4 place

MOTW FEATURE: Stars of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Team Esbjerg have both motivation and perseverance ahead of quarter-final battle

yesterday

16:44

FTC's Emily Bölk finished the first half without a goal from two shots, before Petra Simon stepped in and scored three. This is Bölk in The Spin episode below:

16:39

Still all to play for in the second half in Érd Arena.

16:36 | HALF-TIME

FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA - TEAM ESBJERG 11:13

Esbjerg lead by two at the break, having been in front through most of the first half.

Andrea Lekic (four goals) and Petra Simon (three) were the only FTC's players who were able to find a way through solid Esbjerg's defence led by Anna Kristensen and her eight saves.

On the offensive end Henny Reistad was unstoppable with six goals out of eight attempts. FTC couldn't quite capitalise on Böde-Bíró's heroics early on.

16:32

Leads were being exchanged back and forth, but now Esbjerg score four goals in a row to lead 13:10. Final two and a half minutes of the first half.

16:26

Petra Simon strikes twice to level the match at 8:8 and now Böde-Bíró saves Mørk's penalty shot! She's going wild and animating the home crowd!

16:21

Klujber and Lekic bring FTC to a single goal deficit, but then Anna Kristensen denies the hosts to draw level. Esbjerg's goalkeepers is also having a terrific game so far, she's saved five shots already. Mørk then scores Esbjerg's eighth goal (6:8).

16:16

Reistad is wreaking havoc on FTC's defence right now. She scores her fourth goal of the match before Jacobsen adds her second and now it's 7:4 to Esbjerg. Timeout Heine.

16:14

Blanka Böde-Bíró is in exceptional form so far. Her four saves already (from the first seven shots) helped FTC take over the lead at 4:3 thanks to Lekic's goal, but Iversen and Reistad turned it around again. Esbjerg lead 5:4, it's a tight affair thus far, as expected.

16:07

Cvijic opens the scoring for FTC, Reistad responds twice for Esbjerg to make it 1:2. Remember FTC's head coach Allan Heine saying he's got a plan against Reistad? It didn't work on those two occasions.

In the meantime, Lekic tied it at 2:2 and then Jacobsen scored for Esbjerg (3:2).

16:00

Here we go, first offence for FTC.

15:58

It's a packed Érd Arena with just a few minutes until throw-off!

15:47

This is how FTC and Esbjerg played out their last year's semi-final clash. It was decided in the final seconds, and we wouldn't be surprised if the same scenario happened next week in the second leg in Denmark.

15:41

FTC's head coach Allan Heine seems confident his team can stop Esbjerg's offensive firepower.

"We have a plan against Reistad, Breistøl, Mørk, and against Iversen, but Esbjerg have a very strong squad as a whole, we can't forget about their world-class wingers. So, we have to find a solution against the whole team, but the fact is that Reistad is one of their key players, we have to try to adapt to her. It will be important for our defence to be stable on its feet, this can give confidence and momentum to the attacks as well."

Photo credit: Fradi.hu

15:36

Full warm-up focus from FTC who have, remarkably, lost all four previous home matches in the CL! That incredible run started with their today's opponent, Esbjerg od 13 January (28:33).

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240427PGY 74770
Fradi.hu
20240427PGY 74771 (1)
Fradi.hu
20240427PGY 74772
Fradi.hu
20240427PGY 74773
Fradi.hu
20240427PGY 74774
Fradi.hu

15:31

FTC and Esbjerg have been close acquaintances over the past few years. Last season FTC beat Esbjerg 30:29 in the semi-final, but this season in the group stage the Danes won both times, which could give them a slight psychological edge over their opponents.

Esbjerg's head coach Jesper Jensen is cautious and even compares FTC to a football giant:

"It will be a super tough match, and we have to remember that. This is a team that won the cup two years in a row and lost the league on goalscoring last year, so to say that FTC are not good is disrespectful. They also tend to deliver every time they play the big games, and that's something that comes from the club's history. Like Real Madrid in football, they know when to strike. And that's why you can't compare it to the matches in the group stage."

Photo credit: KisricsoPhoto

15:22

Érd Arena is completely sold out for the clash between FTC and Esbjerg. About 2000 home fans will raise their voices in the hope that their team will overcome the final obstacle on the road to Budapest, which is located only some 20 kilometres away from Érd.

FTC made their way to the quarter-finals by beating Brest 59:56 on aggregate, including winning the return leg in France, showing incredible grit along the way. Despite having the most losses in the entire competition among the teams still active in the competition (nine), FTC are never to be counted out.

Esbjerg qualified for the quarter-finals by securing the second place in group B with 22 points, the same as group winners Metz. FTC played in the same group and finished only sixth.

15:15

We have two top class matches in store today. From 16:00 CET, last year's finalists FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host Team Esbjerg, who are looking for their third consecutive EHF FINAL4 appearance.

At 18:00 CET, triple reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand play five-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC.

So, if you're a handball fanatic - and we know you are! - our live blog is the place for you during the next several hours. Golden Road to Budapest is heating up!

15:10

With great pleasure and pride we announce that for the very first time in the history of EHF CL Women the MOTW will have English commentary! It will be provided by Nina Bargel-Neuhaus, one of the commentators from our female commentators project.

Bargel-Neuhaus has already called Highlight Matches for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, after being selected through the EHF's groundbreaking female commentators project last year. Today, her voice will be heard from Érd.

Check out more about her story below:

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20230712 Female Comms Text Nina
EHF Champions League

EHF Champions League Women MOTWs to benefit from English com…

NEWS: For the first time away from the EHF FINAL4, EHF Champions League Women games will be broadcast with English commentary

5 days ago

15:00

The week of truth starts for the eight teams left in this season's EHF Champions League Women: who will qualify for the EHF FINAL4 2024 in Budapest on 1/2 June? So, welcome to the live blog covering the first leg of the quarter-finals today and tomorrow!

The first of this weekend's four games – the MOTW between FTC and Esbjerg in Érd – throws off in one hour, so time to get yourself up to date by reading the first-leg preview written by EHF journalists Danijela Vekić and Adrian Costeiu:

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240425 CLW QF1 Preview Main Vipers
EHF Champions League

Eight teams ready for last step ahead of EHF FINAL4

QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Four tantalising pairings will determine the four participants for Budapest

2 days ago
315A0703
Previous Article Jelena Zivkovic: “We showed we have quality and belong where we are”
2024 04 27 FTC Esbjerg Ricso (19)
Next Article Esbjerg deal FTC another home loss in MOTW

Latest news

More News