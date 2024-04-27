19:50

Here are some of the first quotes from Kristiansand.

Katrine Lunde, Vipers' goalkeeper:

"Seven goals is quite a lot, but we will be ready again next week. We are good enough to do it."

Nadine Szollosi-Schatzl, Györ's left wing: "We came here to win, we knew Vipers are a good team. There was maybe some revenge from the previous match, but I hope we will go into the second match like it's 0:0, and not plus seven for us."

19:41

Ana Gros with six goals was the most efficient player of the game, with her teammates Dale and Kristiansen adding four each. Silje Solberg on goal saved 10 shots (35 per cent efficiency).

Katrine Lunde also saved 10 shots for Vipers (28 per cent), while Tchaptchet led the scoring chart with five goals. Competition's top scorer Vyakhireva was limited to four successful shots from nine attempts.

19:37

Veronica Kristiansen's terrific goal from nine metres in the final seconds means Györ will leave Norway with a huge seven-goal advantage ahead of the second leg.

We mentioned at the break that Vipers would need a miracle in the second half today and the same applies for next week.

Even though you should never count out the team that won the previous three editions of the competition, a seven-goal deficit seems too big of a task for Vipers, who have shown plenty of vulnerability this season.

Györ? Not so much. They had some bleak performances near the end of the group phase, but today in Kristiansand they were magnificent.

19:32 | FULL-TIME

A truly commanding performance from Györ sees triple reigning champions Vipers come on the brink of elimination. The hosts only led 1:0 and were never tied since 3:3 early on in the match.

The Hungarians have shown what it means to have the best defence in the competition. It simply smothered Vipers' attack and in the end it was a routine victory for Györ.

It will be a huge task for Vipers to turn this deficit around next week as Györ have been almost flawless tonight.

19:23

A glimmer of hope for Vipers as Dale received her third two-minute suspension of the game at 25:21, but the hosts couldn't capitalise on it.

Furthermore, Jamina Roberts has now received her own two-minute suspension after which Ana Gros converted the penalty shot. Györ lead 26:21 with six minutes to go, this could be a crucial goal from the Slovenian.

19:16

Final 10 minutes of the game and Györ are still in control. They lead 25:20 right after Solberg saved Knedlikova's penalty shot. It's a short break now as Johansson called timeout.

Solberg's on nine saves so far.

19:11

Some Györ fans also made their way to Kristiansand. Surely they're enjoying the match because their team is playing some excellent handball.

19:06

Vipers are beginning to find their range from outside, but Györ are not letting them come too close just yet. Jana Knedlikova, who used to be Györ's player from 2015 to 2020, scores from the penalty shot before Stine Oftedal nets her third goal to put the Hungarians six goals to the good (22:16).

Below, we can see a fine goal by Szollosi-Schatzl after an assist from Ryu.

19:00

Former Vipers player Veronica Kristiansen puts Györ seven goals in front, 18:11. Triple reigning champions are now in serious trouble, they must respond as soon as possible.

18:54

Second half in Norway starts with Vipers' attack.

18:48

This is the kind of fighting spirit Vipers need in the remainder of the match if they are to recover from this six-goal deficit.

18:42

