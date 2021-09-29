Lenne: “Kiel may be the perfect opponent for us right now”

You could be forgiven for thinking that Montpellier’s house is on fire right now. The 2018 EHF Champions League winners only gathered one point in their first two games of the competition and conceded a harsh defeat against Nantes in the French league last weekend.

While the names of the opponents (Szeged, Aalborg, Nantes) might let you think that these defeats were not out of the ordinary, captain Yanis Lenne is quite lucid about the situation.

“We did not show the values of the club, either against Aalborg nor Nantes. But we have to remember that those two teams were at the last EHF FINAL4 and that we did not lose against just any team.”

A new role

The 25-year-old right wing stepped in and replaced Valentin Porte as the Montpellier captain, while the recent Olympic champion struggled with his back before breaking one of his fingers a couple of weeks ago.

For Yanis Lenne, who has been playing in MHB for three seasons now, this role takes some time to adjust to.

“It is not easy, I think a lot about what to do, especially since I am not someone who usually talks a lot. So instead of big speeches, I would rather go and talk to one of my teammates directly,” he explains.

Porte, who has been the team’s captain since 2018, is always at the back of the room anyway, providing advice to his temporary replacement.

“I do not feel like I am on my own anyway. Hugo Descat, Valentin Porte, Diego Simonet, these guys are also able to raise their voices when it is needed,” adds Lenne, who could have dreamt of a better way to start as a captain.