Pupil meets master: Brest’s Gordo to face Szeged’s Pastor

Just a few months after they reached the EHF Champions League quarter-final for the first time in the club’s history, HC Meshkov Brest find themselves in need of a good result.

The Belarusian side has started the 2021/22 season with two defeats – against THW Kiel and HC Vardar 1961 – and hopes to turn the tide when Pick Szeged pay a visit to Brest on Thursday (live on EHFTV at 18:45 CEST).

For Brest coach Dani Gordo, who replaced fellow Spaniard Raul Alonso in the summer, the match against Szeged has a special flair: the coach of the Hungarian side is Juan Carlos Pastor – his colleague, teacher, and friend.

“For me, it is not so important to defeat Pastor as to take the first points in this Champions League season,” Gordo said.

“But, of course, Juan Carlos is one of the best coaches in the world. He changed the philosophy of handball and created a new style of playing. Many coaches have learned from him, including me.”