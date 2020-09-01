LIQUI MOLY, the German motor oil manufacturer, will be a Partner of the EHF Champions League Men for the 2020/21 season. The agreement was brokered by the EHF's exclusive media and marketing partners Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, and DAZN Group in collaboration with EHF Marketing.

The sponsorship sees LIQUI MOLY featured on LED boards, floor stickers and across all advertising materials.

This agreement expands LIQUI MOLY's involvement in handball after the company sponsored the EHF EUROs in 2018 and 2020 and is also the current Title Partner of the German Handball Bundesliga.

Ernst Prost LIQUI MOLY Managing Director: "With this new agreement we are guaranteed a permanent brand presence in one of the most popular sports in Europe. We expect this cooperation to have an enormous advertising effect extending far beyond our home market of Germany, because both brands have great appeal. The investment is not just a win for us, but also one for all trading partners, workshops and customers who sell LIQUI MOLY or work with it. Our partners can benefit from the increasing brand recognition that results from our involvement in the EHF Champions League, because a strong brand additionally activates the end consumer. Our commitment to handball is the lighthouse project for the next few years in our sponsorship concept outside of motorsports."

Antonio Dominguez, Infront Senior Director Handball, said: "Handball and its fanbase are constantly evolving and growing, which makes it the ideal platform for sponsors like LIQUI MOLY. We are happy to once again have LIQUI MOLY on board to support the premium handball competition."

Matthias Mayrhofer, EHF Marketing Director Partner and Brand, said: “The EHF Champions League is a premium product which provides a 360-degree platform for exposure, engagement and activation. To now be able to introduce and welcome LIQUI MOLY as a new partner further strengthens the EHF Champions League’s reputation as the premier competition in handball. With excitement we look forward to a fruitful partnership this season as our sport enters a new era.”

James Chubb, VP Global Rights Partnerships, DAZN Group, said: “LIQUI MOLY is an established and prominent handball partner, so in collaboration with Infront and EHFM, we are delighted to extend that association with the most important club handball competition as we go into the new Champions League season.”

The new season of the EHF Champions League Men starts on 16 September 2020 and will culminate in the EHF FINAL4 Men which will be held on 13 June 2021 at the LANXESS arena in Cologne.