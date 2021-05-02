Lithuania back in the big time

Those who lose can also win, which was the case in Matosinhos on Sunday night as despite losing by five to Portugal, Lithuania grabbed a ticket for the EHF EURO 2022.

This will be their second appearance among Europe’s elite, with the first coming way back in 1998.

GROUP 4

Portugal vs Lithuania 30:25 (11:12)

Lithuania enjoyed a better start in the game, even leading by two in the middle of the first half, mainly thanks to Zanas Virbauskas, who scored four in the first thirty minutes

the hosts turned things around between minutes 45 and 50 with a 5:0 run

Lithuania never recovered from this blow and witnessed Antonio Areia help Portugal break away on the scoreboard

Portugal finish top of the group, while Lithuania finish third, still managing to grab a ticket for the EURO among the best third-ranked teams

Antonio Areia's flying second half

Portugal’s best defensive period, in the middle of the second half, coincided with Antonio Areia’s highest point. The best Portuguese scorer netted four in the second half alone. His two fast breaks turned things around for his team, giving Portugal a five-goal advantage with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Iceland vs Israel 39:29 (21:14)